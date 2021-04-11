IPL 2021: CSK vs DC: Both Prithvi and I were hitting the ball well: Player-of-the-match Shikhar Dhawan

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Highlights: Delhi Capitals begin season with 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

After CSK set a target of 188/7, Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw (38-ball 72) and Dhawan put up an opening stand of 138 (82) to guide Delhi to a opening day win over MS Dhoni-led Chennai.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, player-of-the-match Dhawan said that both Prithvi and he were hitting the ball well. “I really enjoyed my batting and the way I was hitting the ball. Even Prithvi was hitting it well, bringing the form from Vijay Hazare.

“I knew the plan - because CSK used the plan last IPL as well. I was playing the ball quite close to my body because the wicket was sticky and the ball was stopping.

“It was tremendous to watch Prithvi in his flow. He plays those shots effortlessly, he worked hard before this IPL. Happy that his hard work is paying off,” said Dhawan.

Before signing off, Dhawan who took three catches on the day, said he enjoyed Moeen Ali’s catch the most. “I like the Moeen Ali catch,” said the DC opener.