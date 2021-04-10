Cricket
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Highlights: Delhi Capitals begin season with 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

By

dc

Bengaluru, April 10: The Delhi Capitals got their season off to a strong start with a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Leading the Capitals for the first time, skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Though Chennai got off to a shaky start, losing their openers early, Suresh Raina put up a solid show to guide CSK to a modest start.

After missing out on the IPL last season, Raina dazzled on his comeback as he scored a quickfire 54 off 36 to help Chennai put up a modest total.

Regular wickets hurt Chennai, but Sam Curran’s quickfire knock at the end and a good show from Ravindra Jadeja saw Chennai reach a total of 188/7. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni lost his wicket for a duck as Avesh Khan put up a good show with the ball. Avesh and Chris Woakes pocketed two wickets each to keep Chennai in check.

Though the total looked comfortable, the CSK bowlers looked clueless as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stole the game away. An opening stand of 138 between the duo all but took the game away from Chennai.

While Shaw impressed with a solid 38-ball 72, his senior compatriot, Dhawan, scored a blistering 54-ball 85 to set Delhi up for a comfortable win.

Though Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur halted their charge, Delhi notched up a comfortable win with 8 balls to spare. Captain Pant struck the final boundary to notch a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Here's how the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match panned out.

11:28 pm

A perfect start indeed. Missing key players, but that didn't hamper Delhi's chances.

11:27 pm

A warning shot from Shaw-Dhawan at the onset of the season. CSK will have to quickly recover after their dismal loss.

11:26 pm

End of the match: Delhi picked up from where they left off last season. A seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings was the perfect start for Rishabh Pant's captaincy stint. Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a lot of answers. Apart from Suresh Raina's sizzling comeback knock, CSK failed to impress in their opening game of the season.

11:10 pm

FOUR!! The skipper finishes the job with a boundary. Delhi Capitals begin the 2021 season with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

11:08 pm

OUT!! Stoinis finds Sam Curran as he goes for 14 off 9. DC need 3 from 9

11:07 pm

Shardul Thakur in for his final over. FOUR! A boundary of the first delivery. Just three to win for Delhi

11:05 pm

7 needed from the last two overs

11:05 pm

FOUR! Stoinis smashes it away for a boundary

11:03 pm

Two singles to start Bravo's over. The all rounder has been the most economical for CSK tonight. DC need 13 off 15

11:00 pm

14 runs come off the over. 17 needed off the last three overs

10:59 pm

FOUR! Stoinis gets straight down to business as he finds a boundary to get off the mark.

10:58 pm

WICKET!! And Dhawan's beautiful innings come to an end. A superb delivery from Thakur as he sends the opener back to the dugout. Dhawan goes for 85 off 54. DC need 22 from 20 to win. Marcus Stoinis the new batsman in.

10:55 pm

Back-to-back fours from Dhawan!

10:54 pm

FOUR!! A boundary to start Shardul's over

10:50 pm

Seven runs come off Bravo's third over. 31 runs needed off the last four overs

10:49 pm

FOUR! Bravo misses the length and Dhawan sweeps it away for a boundary

10:47 pm

12 runs come off Chahar's final over. In his four over spell Chahar has given away 36 runs.

10:41 pm

Chahar in for his final over. Four to begin the over

10:38 pm

In comes Captain Pant. Delhi need 50 off 38 to win their first match of the season.

10:38 pm

WICKET!!!! Shaw's superb innings come to an end as he finds the fielder this time. Bravo hands CSK the important wicket as Shaw goes for a sizzling 72 off 38. DC at 138/1 after 13.3 overs. The opening partnership between the DC openers was 138 and that has set DC up comfortably.

10:35 pm

Dhawan keeps his wicket as he makes it back just in time

10:34 pm

Run out opportunity. But Dhoni isn't too eager. The umpire still goes upstairs.

10:33 pm

6-4! Back-to-back boundaries from Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi opener looks to be in super touch as he makes short work of the bowlers. 15 runs come off the 13th over. Delhi need 53 from 42

10:29 pm

Free Hit. More misery for CSK. The Chennai side desperately need a wicket if they are to have any chance of winning the opener

10:27 pm

A single to end the over. 8 runs come off Bravo's first over

10:24 pm

FOUR! Dhawan finds the gap and sends this over square leg

10:23 pm

Dhoni brings Bravo into the attack. A single to begin the over

10:21 pm

FOUR! Shaw sends this through the covers. CSK are looking clueless at this stage.

10:20 pm

50 comes up for Shikhar Dhawan! The Delhi opener brings up his half-century off 35 balls. The Delhi openers have handed Delhi a strong start in this chase. DC need 82 off 56 to win the opener

10:18 pm

100 comes up for DC off 61 deliveries

10:18 pm

Shardul Thakur replaces Ravindra Jadeja

10:17 pm

FOUR! Shaw brings up his fifty in style with a boundary of the final delivery of the over. A classy knock from the Delhi opener as he brings up his half-century of 27 balls.

10:15 pm

DROPPED! It was a tough one and though Gaikwad gets there in time it slips through his fingers. Big miss for CSK. Shaw dropped on 48 by Gaikwad

10:14 pm

SIX!! A maximum from Dhawan to begin Moeen Ali's over. Delhi cruising at this stage.

10:13 pm

At the end of nine overs Capitals at 86 for no loss.

10:12 pm

SIX!!! Shaw smashes it into the Tendulkar stand for a maximum.

10:11 pm

No boundaries in the last two overs. The innings have slowed down considerably but Delhi still in control with all wickets in hand. The Capitals need 110 from 69 runs to win the opener

10:07 pm

That was close. Shaw sends it up in the air, but Santner doesn't get to it and Shaw survives.

10:01 pm

Jadeja comes into the attack

10:00 pm

The Capitals have gotten to chase off to a superb start.

09:58 pm

Excellent fielding from Moeen Ali as he saves a couple of runs. DC cruising at this stage. Time for a Timeout!

09:57 pm

FOUR! Shaw places it effortlessly between point and third man for a boundary

09:51 pm

50 comes up for Delhi from just 4.4 overs

09:48 pm

FOUR! Another boundary to end the over. Shikhar Dhawan off to a sizzling start and 17 runs come off the fourth over. Delhi at 41/0 after four overs. The required rate 9.25 and DC's current run-rate is 10.25

09:46 pm

SIX!! Superb shot from Dhawan. The opener follows up the four with a maximum

09:45 pm

FOUR! Dhawan flicks it away for a boundary.

09:40 pm

SIX!! Shaw hits Chahar for the first maximum of the innings

09:36 pm

FOUR! Dhawan punches it straight past mid-off

09:33 pm

A single to begin Curran's over

09:32 pm

9 runs come off the first over.

09:31 pm

FOUR!! Dhawan smashes it away behind point for a boundary

09:29 pm

FOUR! And Shaw gets off the mark with a boundary.

09:28 pm

A dot to begin the chase.

09:28 pm

And it's time for the chase. Deepak Chahar in with the new ball. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw set to open

09:15 pm

End of the innings: After losing their openers early, Suresh Raina stole the show on his comeback and Sam Curran helped finish it off in the end as Chennai put up a solid 188/7

09:14 pm

OUT! Sam Curran loses his wicket on the final ball. After the first boundary, Woakes did well to restrict the batsman in the final over as he gave away just 10 runs in the final over. Curran scored an important 34 off 15 to help CSK reach 188/7

09:11 pm

50 comes up from the Curran-Jadeja partnership from just 26 balls.

09:09 pm

FOUR! Into the gap - one bounce and over the ropes for a boundary. Good start to the final over. Not the start Woakes was looking for

09:07 pm

Expensive over from Tom Curran as 23 runs come off the penultimate over. Last over to go. CSK at 178/6

09:06 pm

6-6-4! Outstanding batting from Sam Curran as he hammers his brother

09:05 pm

Sam Curran definitely holding the cards as he hits back-to-back maximums!

09:05 pm

SIX!! Sam Curran gets the better off Tom Curran as he puts it away effortlessly for a maximum

09:03 pm

FOUR!! An important boundary for CSK as Jadeja hits Curran for a boundary of the first delivery.

09:02 pm

Superb spell from Avesh Khan. Two important wickets and 23 runs from his four overs. Just five runs came off his final over

08:57 pm

Four! A boundary to end an over. Apart from the last boundary it was a quiet over from Tom Curran. 7 runs come off it. CSK at 150/6 after 17 overs

08:53 pm

Tom Curran back into the attack, replaces Stoinis

08:52 pm

Important over from Avesh Khan as he removes the big-hitting Raina and captain MS Dhoni.

08:51 pm

FOUR! Sam Curran gets off the mark with a boundary

08:49 pm

WICKET!! The skipper goes for a duck. Big wicket for Avesh Khan as he gets a massive inside edge onto the stumps and Dhoni has to walk back for a duck. CSK at 137/6

08:47 pm

MS Dhoni the new batsman in!

08:45 pm

Run out! And Suresh Raina has to go. A superb comeback innings comes to an end. A miscommunication between Jadeja and Raina costs the latter his wicket. Important wicket for the Capitals. CSK at 137/5. Raina goes for 54 from 36.

08:42 pm

12 runs come off Stoinis' second over. Five overs to go. CSK at 136/4

08:40 pm

FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja gets right down to business with back-to-back boundaries

08:39 pm

FOUR! Beautiful shot as Jadeja gets off the mark with a boundary

08:37 pm

Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman in. CSK at 124/4 after 14 overs

08:36 pm

OUT!! Rayudu sends it up in the air and Shikhar Dhawan takes his third catch this the evening. Tom Curran breaks the partnership as Rayudu goes for 23 off 16

08:35 pm

FOUR! Avesh Khan fumbles as it gets away for a boundary

08:33 pm

Tom Curran replaces Amit Mishra. DC need a wicket

08:32 pm

Raina is back and how!!

08:31 pm

SIX!! 50 up for Suresh Raina and he does it in style as he brings up the half-century with a maximum. 50 comes up for the CSK batsman from 32 deliveries.

08:29 pm

50 runs come up from the partnership off just 24 deliveries. Despite the shaky start, CSK have done well to recover. Raina - proving that he was the missing element last season.

08:28 pm

SIX!! Rayudu joins the party with a maximum and Stoinis also punish with a free hit. The pressure is on the Capitals at this stage

08:25 pm

Expensive over from Amit Mishra as he leaks 17 runs. CSK at 98/3 after 12 overs.

08:23 pm

SIX!! The second maximum of the over. Raina hammering Mishra here

08:22 pm

SIX!! Suresh Raina is on destructive mode as he smashes it for a maximum

08:21 pm

Ashwin completes his spell. He's been expensive as he leaked 46 runs and picked up one wicket.

08:17 pm

Superb fielding from Prithvi Shaw as he prevents the boundary!

08:14 pm

SIX! Raina smashes it over midwicket to end the over with a maximum. 18 runs came off the ninth over

08:13 pm

Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in

08:10 pm

OUT! And Ashwin has his revenge quickly. It's in the air but Shikhar Dhawan pulls of a brilliant catch to end Moeen Ali's innings. Ali goes for 36 off 24. CSK at 60/3 after 8.3 overs

08:08 pm

BACK-TO-BACK SIXES from Moeen Ali as he hammers Ashwin. The gear of the match has quickly shifted

08:04 pm

Amit Mishra into the attack. 151st IPL match for Mishra.

08:03 pm

FOUR! Moeen Ali is settling in nicely as he finds back-to-back boundaries. While the first one races past long-on, the second one goes past third man for consecutive fours. 10 runs come off the over

08:01 pm

Ashwin continues. A single to begin the over

08:01 pm

Powerplay done. 33 runs and two wickets came off the powerplay

07:57 pm

Tom Curran into the attack. Quick single. Very close but Stoinis misses the direct hit

07:55 pm

10 runs come off the over. CSK at 30/2 after five overs

07:54 pm

FOUR! Raina finds the gap as he sends it over long on and gets the second consecutive boundary

07:54 pm

FOUR! Catch was the call but Avesh can't get to it as it races away for a boundary

07:53 pm

Ashwin comes into the attack. After the early wickets, Ali and Raina are slowly steadying the innings for Chennai and building a partnership

07:51 pm

FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Moeen Ali. Beautiful shot from Ali as he sends it behind square for the second consecutive boundary

07:50 pm

FOUR! Moeen gets off the mark with a boundary. Ali times it well and punches it between cover and extra cover away for four

07:47 pm

FOUR! In the air but falls in the gap as Raina gets the boundary. CSK off to a shaky start

07:45 pm

Suresh Raina the new batsman in

07:44 pm

OUT!! Caught by Dhawan at slip and Gaikwad has to go for just five runs. Great start from DC as Chennai lose openers early. CSK at 7/2 after 2.1 overs

07:40 pm

Moeen Ali comes in at No. 3

07:39 pm

WICKET!! LWB! And Delhi strike early! Du Plessis talks with Gaikwad. But doesn't review it. Avesh hands DC great start, removing the Chennai opener for a duck. CSK at 7/1

07:36 pm

Avesh Khan handed the ball. Not a good start. A wide to begin the over

07:34 pm

FOUR! And Gaikwad opens the account with a boundary. The opener finds the gap between backward point and cover. Five runs come off the first over.

07:32 pm

Chris Woakes handed the new ball. Two dots to begin the proceedings

07:29 pm

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad set to open. Can Gaikwad pick up from where he left off last season?

07:28 pm

It's time for the second match to get underway. DC in a huddle. Umpires walk on. And the Wankhede is set for the CSK vs DC clash.

07:10 pm

Rishabh Pant wins his first toss as DC captain. The skipper backs his decision to bowl first as he says “the wicket is slightly softer underneath.” CSK skipper MS Dhoni would have also opted to bowl first. At the toss the season Chennai skipper said “It’s cloudy and we may not get as much dew. We were also looking to bowl.”

07:07 pm

Chennai Super Kings line-up:

07:07 pm

Delhi Capitals line-up:

07:00 pm

Heads is the call and Rishabh Pant wins the toss. Pant opts to bowl first

07:00 pm

It's time for the toss. Both Dhoni and Pant out in the middle. The duo share a laugh while they wait for the coin toss

06:57 pm

It's a Curran vs Curran affair tonight. And Sam Curran rightly puts it "Mum will be nervous tonight!"

06:49 pm

Meanwhile in the Capitals camp, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran handed maiden DC cap. While Dhawan hands Curran his cap, Woakes gets his cap from captain Pant

06:48 pm

Special cap for Amit Mishra. Mishra receives his cap from coach Ricky Ponting as he is set to play his 100th T20 for the Delhi franchise.

06:35 pm

The young Rishabh Pant is set for his first captaincy stint. Will he be able to start off his new role on a winning note.

06:32 pm

Half an hour to go for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides will have a lot to ponder on about their playings XIs as both will be missing key players due to quarantine.

06:25 pm

In the head-to-head count MSD's side hold the advantage over the Capitals

05:57 pm

One hour to go for the toss at Wankhede. While we wait for the match to get underway, here's a question to ponder. Will DC's new recruit Steve Smith, find a place in today's line-up? Stay tuned for the toss and pitch update!

05:20 pm

After defending champions Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening day of the Indian Premier League, it is time for the second match of the 14th edition to get underway. While the presence of former skipper MS Dhoni makes the match the most-awaited one at the onset of the season, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest. The Dhoni vs Pant contest surely promised to be an interesting match.

