IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Highlights: Delhi Capitals begin season with 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru, April 10: The Delhi Capitals got their season off to a strong start with a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Leading the Capitals for the first time, skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Though Chennai got off to a shaky start, losing their openers early, Suresh Raina put up a solid show to guide CSK to a modest start.

After missing out on the IPL last season, Raina dazzled on his comeback as he scored a quickfire 54 off 36 to help Chennai put up a modest total.

Regular wickets hurt Chennai, but Sam Curran’s quickfire knock at the end and a good show from Ravindra Jadeja saw Chennai reach a total of 188/7. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni lost his wicket for a duck as Avesh Khan put up a good show with the ball. Avesh and Chris Woakes pocketed two wickets each to keep Chennai in check.

Though the total looked comfortable, the CSK bowlers looked clueless as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stole the game away. An opening stand of 138 between the duo all but took the game away from Chennai.

While Shaw impressed with a solid 38-ball 72, his senior compatriot, Dhawan, scored a blistering 54-ball 85 to set Delhi up for a comfortable win.

Though Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur halted their charge, Delhi notched up a comfortable win with 8 balls to spare. Captain Pant struck the final boundary to notch a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

