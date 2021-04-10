IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Highlights: Delhi Capitals begin season with 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru, April 10: The Delhi Capitals got their season off to a strong start with a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Leading the Capitals for the first time, skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Though Chennai got off to a shaky start, losing their openers early, Suresh Raina put up a solid show to guide CSK to a modest start.
After missing out on the IPL last season, Raina dazzled on his comeback as he scored a quickfire 54 off 36 to help Chennai put up a modest total.
Regular wickets hurt Chennai, but Sam Curran’s quickfire knock at the end and a good show from Ravindra Jadeja saw Chennai reach a total of 188/7. Chennai skipper MS Dhoni lost his wicket for a duck as Avesh Khan put up a good show with the ball. Avesh and Chris Woakes pocketed two wickets each to keep Chennai in check.
Though the total looked comfortable, the CSK bowlers looked clueless as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan stole the game away. An opening stand of 138 between the duo all but took the game away from Chennai.
While Shaw impressed with a solid 38-ball 72, his senior compatriot, Dhawan, scored a blistering 54-ball 85 to set Delhi up for a comfortable win.
Though Dwayne Bravo and Shardul Thakur halted their charge, Delhi notched up a comfortable win with 8 balls to spare. Captain Pant struck the final boundary to notch a 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
Here's how the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL match panned out.
A perfect start indeed. Missing key players, but that didn't hamper Delhi's chances.
Perfect start boys 💯 Keep it going @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/TJXZAT8ss8— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) April 10, 2021
A warning shot from Shaw-Dhawan at the onset of the season. CSK will have to quickly recover after their dismal loss.
CSK impressive in recovering from two early blows to score 188 but terribly unimpressive defending it. Simple catches dropped, bowling lacking in discipline too. Hard work lahead. For DC, Shaw-Dhawan were excellent, serving notice to IPL opponents as well as national selectors— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 10, 2021
End of the match: Delhi picked up from where they left off last season. A seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings was the perfect start for Rishabh Pant's captaincy stint. Chennai Super Kings will be looking for a lot of answers. Apart from Suresh Raina's sizzling comeback knock, CSK failed to impress in their opening game of the season.
FOUR!! The skipper finishes the job with a boundary. Delhi Capitals begin the 2021 season with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.
OUT!! Stoinis finds Sam Curran as he goes for 14 off 9. DC need 3 from 9
Shardul Thakur in for his final over. FOUR! A boundary of the first delivery. Just three to win for Delhi
7 needed from the last two overs
FOUR! Stoinis smashes it away for a boundary
Two singles to start Bravo's over. The all rounder has been the most economical for CSK tonight. DC need 13 off 15
14 runs come off the over. 17 needed off the last three overs
FOUR! Stoinis gets straight down to business as he finds a boundary to get off the mark.
WICKET!! And Dhawan's beautiful innings come to an end. A superb delivery from Thakur as he sends the opener back to the dugout. Dhawan goes for 85 off 54. DC need 22 from 20 to win. Marcus Stoinis the new batsman in.
Back-to-back fours from Dhawan!
FOUR!! A boundary to start Shardul's over
Seven runs come off Bravo's third over. 31 runs needed off the last four overs
FOUR! Bravo misses the length and Dhawan sweeps it away for a boundary
12 runs come off Chahar's final over. In his four over spell Chahar has given away 36 runs.
Chahar in for his final over. Four to begin the over
In comes Captain Pant. Delhi need 50 off 38 to win their first match of the season.
WICKET!!!! Shaw's superb innings come to an end as he finds the fielder this time. Bravo hands CSK the important wicket as Shaw goes for a sizzling 72 off 38. DC at 138/1 after 13.3 overs. The opening partnership between the DC openers was 138 and that has set DC up comfortably.
Dhawan keeps his wicket as he makes it back just in time
Run out opportunity. But Dhoni isn't too eager. The umpire still goes upstairs.
6-4! Back-to-back boundaries from Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi opener looks to be in super touch as he makes short work of the bowlers. 15 runs come off the 13th over. Delhi need 53 from 42
Free Hit. More misery for CSK. The Chennai side desperately need a wicket if they are to have any chance of winning the opener
A single to end the over. 8 runs come off Bravo's first over
FOUR! Dhawan finds the gap and sends this over square leg
Dhoni brings Bravo into the attack. A single to begin the over
FOUR! Shaw sends this through the covers. CSK are looking clueless at this stage.
50 comes up for Shikhar Dhawan! The Delhi opener brings up his half-century off 35 balls. The Delhi openers have handed Delhi a strong start in this chase. DC need 82 off 56 to win the opener
100 comes up for DC off 61 deliveries
Shardul Thakur replaces Ravindra Jadeja
FOUR! Shaw brings up his fifty in style with a boundary of the final delivery of the over. A classy knock from the Delhi opener as he brings up his half-century of 27 balls.
DROPPED! It was a tough one and though Gaikwad gets there in time it slips through his fingers. Big miss for CSK. Shaw dropped on 48 by Gaikwad
SIX!! A maximum from Dhawan to begin Moeen Ali's over. Delhi cruising at this stage.
At the end of nine overs Capitals at 86 for no loss.
SIX!!! Shaw smashes it into the Tendulkar stand for a maximum.
No boundaries in the last two overs. The innings have slowed down considerably but Delhi still in control with all wickets in hand. The Capitals need 110 from 69 runs to win the opener
That was close. Shaw sends it up in the air, but Santner doesn't get to it and Shaw survives.
Jadeja comes into the attack
The Capitals have gotten to chase off to a superb start.
Wow some terrific shots by @PrithviShaw and Shikar is not to far behind! Looks like @DelhiCapitals are on top after the power play! #CSKvDC— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 10, 2021
Excellent fielding from Moeen Ali as he saves a couple of runs. DC cruising at this stage. Time for a Timeout!
FOUR! Shaw places it effortlessly between point and third man for a boundary
50 comes up for Delhi from just 4.4 overs
FOUR! Another boundary to end the over. Shikhar Dhawan off to a sizzling start and 17 runs come off the fourth over. Delhi at 41/0 after four overs. The required rate 9.25 and DC's current run-rate is 10.25
SIX!! Superb shot from Dhawan. The opener follows up the four with a maximum
FOUR! Dhawan flicks it away for a boundary.
SIX!! Shaw hits Chahar for the first maximum of the innings
FOUR! Dhawan punches it straight past mid-off
A single to begin Curran's over
9 runs come off the first over.
FOUR!! Dhawan smashes it away behind point for a boundary
FOUR! And Shaw gets off the mark with a boundary.
A dot to begin the chase.
And it's time for the chase. Deepak Chahar in with the new ball. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw set to open
End of the innings: After losing their openers early, Suresh Raina stole the show on his comeback and Sam Curran helped finish it off in the end as Chennai put up a solid 188/7
OUT! Sam Curran loses his wicket on the final ball. After the first boundary, Woakes did well to restrict the batsman in the final over as he gave away just 10 runs in the final over. Curran scored an important 34 off 15 to help CSK reach 188/7
50 comes up from the Curran-Jadeja partnership from just 26 balls.
FOUR! Into the gap - one bounce and over the ropes for a boundary. Good start to the final over. Not the start Woakes was looking for
Expensive over from Tom Curran as 23 runs come off the penultimate over. Last over to go. CSK at 178/6
6-6-4! Outstanding batting from Sam Curran as he hammers his brother
Sam Curran definitely holding the cards as he hits back-to-back maximums!
SIX!! Sam Curran gets the better off Tom Curran as he puts it away effortlessly for a maximum
FOUR!! An important boundary for CSK as Jadeja hits Curran for a boundary of the first delivery.
Superb spell from Avesh Khan. Two important wickets and 23 runs from his four overs. Just five runs came off his final over
Four! A boundary to end an over. Apart from the last boundary it was a quiet over from Tom Curran. 7 runs come off it. CSK at 150/6 after 17 overs
Tom Curran back into the attack, replaces Stoinis
Important over from Avesh Khan as he removes the big-hitting Raina and captain MS Dhoni.
FOUR! Sam Curran gets off the mark with a boundary
WICKET!! The skipper goes for a duck. Big wicket for Avesh Khan as he gets a massive inside edge onto the stumps and Dhoni has to walk back for a duck. CSK at 137/6
MS Dhoni the new batsman in!
Run out! And Suresh Raina has to go. A superb comeback innings comes to an end. A miscommunication between Jadeja and Raina costs the latter his wicket. Important wicket for the Capitals. CSK at 137/5. Raina goes for 54 from 36.
12 runs come off Stoinis' second over. Five overs to go. CSK at 136/4
FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja gets right down to business with back-to-back boundaries
FOUR! Beautiful shot as Jadeja gets off the mark with a boundary
Ravindra Jadeja is the new batsman in. CSK at 124/4 after 14 overs
OUT!! Rayudu sends it up in the air and Shikhar Dhawan takes his third catch this the evening. Tom Curran breaks the partnership as Rayudu goes for 23 off 16
FOUR! Avesh Khan fumbles as it gets away for a boundary
Tom Curran replaces Amit Mishra. DC need a wicket
Raina is back and how!!
Raina is back with a bang! 💥💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Brings up his FIFTY off 32 deliveries.
Live - https://t.co/JzEquks8qB #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/eTbUWQnays
SIX!! 50 up for Suresh Raina and he does it in style as he brings up the half-century with a maximum. 50 comes up for the CSK batsman from 32 deliveries.
50 runs come up from the partnership off just 24 deliveries. Despite the shaky start, CSK have done well to recover. Raina - proving that he was the missing element last season.
SIX!! Rayudu joins the party with a maximum and Stoinis also punish with a free hit. The pressure is on the Capitals at this stage
Expensive over from Amit Mishra as he leaks 17 runs. CSK at 98/3 after 12 overs.
SIX!! The second maximum of the over. Raina hammering Mishra here
SIX!! Suresh Raina is on destructive mode as he smashes it for a maximum
Ashwin completes his spell. He's been expensive as he leaked 46 runs and picked up one wicket.
Superb fielding from Prithvi Shaw as he prevents the boundary!
SIX! Raina smashes it over midwicket to end the over with a maximum. 18 runs came off the ninth over
Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in
OUT! And Ashwin has his revenge quickly. It's in the air but Shikhar Dhawan pulls of a brilliant catch to end Moeen Ali's innings. Ali goes for 36 off 24. CSK at 60/3 after 8.3 overs
BACK-TO-BACK SIXES from Moeen Ali as he hammers Ashwin. The gear of the match has quickly shifted
Amit Mishra into the attack. 151st IPL match for Mishra.
FOUR! Moeen Ali is settling in nicely as he finds back-to-back boundaries. While the first one races past long-on, the second one goes past third man for consecutive fours. 10 runs come off the over
Ashwin continues. A single to begin the over
Powerplay done. 33 runs and two wickets came off the powerplay
Tom Curran into the attack. Quick single. Very close but Stoinis misses the direct hit
10 runs come off the over. CSK at 30/2 after five overs
FOUR! Raina finds the gap as he sends it over long on and gets the second consecutive boundary
FOUR! Catch was the call but Avesh can't get to it as it races away for a boundary
Ashwin comes into the attack. After the early wickets, Ali and Raina are slowly steadying the innings for Chennai and building a partnership
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Moeen Ali. Beautiful shot from Ali as he sends it behind square for the second consecutive boundary
FOUR! Moeen gets off the mark with a boundary. Ali times it well and punches it between cover and extra cover away for four
FOUR! In the air but falls in the gap as Raina gets the boundary. CSK off to a shaky start
Suresh Raina the new batsman in
OUT!! Caught by Dhawan at slip and Gaikwad has to go for just five runs. Great start from DC as Chennai lose openers early. CSK at 7/2 after 2.1 overs
Moeen Ali comes in at No. 3
WICKET!! LWB! And Delhi strike early! Du Plessis talks with Gaikwad. But doesn't review it. Avesh hands DC great start, removing the Chennai opener for a duck. CSK at 7/1
Avesh Khan handed the ball. Not a good start. A wide to begin the over
FOUR! And Gaikwad opens the account with a boundary. The opener finds the gap between backward point and cover. Five runs come off the first over.
Chris Woakes handed the new ball. Two dots to begin the proceedings
Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad set to open. Can Gaikwad pick up from where he left off last season?
All set!— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Let's play
Live - https://t.co/9NMYruPN9m #VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/hLqfl3KQT7
It's time for the second match to get underway. DC in a huddle. Umpires walk on. And the Wankhede is set for the CSK vs DC clash.
Rishabh Pant wins his first toss as DC captain. The skipper backs his decision to bowl first as he says “the wicket is slightly softer underneath.” CSK skipper MS Dhoni would have also opted to bowl first. At the toss the season Chennai skipper said “It’s cloudy and we may not get as much dew. We were also looking to bowl.”
Chennai Super Kings line-up:
Match 2. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, S Curran, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar https://t.co/JzEqukJJPb #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Delhi Capitals line-up:
Match 2. Delhi Capitals XI: P Shaw, S Dhawan, A Rahane, R Pant, S Hetmyer, M Stoinis, C Woakes, T Curran, R Ashwin, A Mishra, A Khan https://t.co/JzEqukJJPb #CSKvDC #VIVOIPL #IPL2021— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Heads is the call and Rishabh Pant wins the toss. Pant opts to bowl first
It's time for the toss. Both Dhoni and Pant out in the middle. The duo share a laugh while they wait for the coin toss
It's a Curran vs Curran affair tonight. And Sam Curran rightly puts it "Mum will be nervous tonight!"
Meanwhile in the Capitals camp, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran handed maiden DC cap. While Dhawan hands Curran his cap, Woakes gets his cap from captain Pant
Special cap for Amit Mishra. Mishra receives his cap from coach Ricky Ponting as he is set to play his 100th T20 for the Delhi franchise.
The young Rishabh Pant is set for his first captaincy stint. Will he be able to start off his new role on a winning note.
The @DelhiCapitals captain is here and has begun his pre-match drills! How excited are you to see @RishabhPant17 in his new role from today? #VIVOIPL #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/Hskopj2XN9— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
Half an hour to go for the toss at the Wankhede Stadium. Both sides will have a lot to ponder on about their playings XIs as both will be missing key players due to quarantine.
In the head-to-head count MSD's side hold the advantage over the Capitals
Hello & welcome from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for Match 2 of the #VIVOIPL👏👏— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2021
The @msdhoni-led @ChennaiIPL take on @DelhiCapitals, led by @RishabhPant17 👌👌
Which team are you supporting in tonight's clash❓ @Vivo_India #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/mGP82gQXHr
One hour to go for the toss at Wankhede. While we wait for the match to get underway, here's a question to ponder. Will DC's new recruit Steve Smith, find a place in today's line-up? Stay tuned for the toss and pitch update!
After defending champions Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore on the opening day of the Indian Premier League, it is time for the second match of the 14th edition to get underway. While the presence of former skipper MS Dhoni makes the match the most-awaited one at the onset of the season, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest. The Dhoni vs Pant contest surely promised to be an interesting match.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.