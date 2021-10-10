IPL 2021: CSK vs DC, Qualifier 1: Prithvi Shaw scores first fifty of UAE leg for Delhi Capitals

Shaw - who opened the innings for Delhi - smashed a fifty off just 27 deliveries to give his team a confident start after being invited to bat first. Shaw hit the first half-century of the UAE leg for his franchise and gave his team the start they would have hoped for in the big game.

Shaw hit six boundaries and three maximums en route to his aggressive half-century. Fifty for Shaw came off a brilliant boundary off Ravindra Jadeja.

1

50865

Shaw started the innings for Delhi Capitals with a flurry of boundaries and sixes before his team lost two quick wickets against Chennai in the powerplay.

After being put in to bat first by opposition captain MS Dhoni, Delhi Capitals started things cautiously in the powerplay. The first couple of overs bowled by Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood didn't yield many runs but Shaw unleashed himself as he smashed four boundaries in the third over bowled by Chahar. 17 runs came from that over and Delhi got the start they needed.

Delhi Capitals' happiness was short-lived as Hazlewood dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for 7 as the southpaw was caught behind by Dhoni. Shreyas Iyer was the next man-in and the right-handed batsman too didn't last long as he was caught at cover by Ruturaj Gaikwad while trying to hit Hazlewood for a biggie and got a leading edge. Iyer scored just a single before getting dismissed.

Shaw, however, seemed unfazed with the fall of wickets at the other end as the Mumbaikar kept scoring at a decent pace and ensured his team's scoring rate was on the track.

However, Shaw's innings came to an end in the 11th over as he was dismissed for 60 while trying to hit Jadeja over covers and Faf du Plessis took a fine catch in the deep. Shaw was the fourth wicket Delhi Capitals lost.