IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings
The arrival of Moeen Ali has made the CSK a better unit as he provides a lot of flexibility to the 11. Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina continue to hold their own, while Dhoni showed glimpses of old form against Rajasthan Royals during a cameo. They would like to have a more serious run by Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad. It will be monitored closely when they will field Robin Uthappa and he might just come in for Gaikwad who has been struggling to force pace as opener.
2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders
Under Morgan, they are struggling to force a way as a unit. The captain himself has looked so out of touch along all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Harbhajan Singh has been largely ineffective, and failed to pick a wicket in three matches. At some point, the KKR will have to think about bringing in Kuldeep Yadav to the 11.
3. Playing 11
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad / Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.
4. Dream11
Nitish Rana, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.