IPL 2021: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Mumbai, April 20: Chennai Super Kings have a golden chance to be among the top teams when they face a misfiring Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2021 match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (April 21). Super Kings have 4 points and a win will take them to 6, joint highest with Royal Challengers Bangalore and either of Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The Super Kings seemed a better-balanced outfit than last year, with a slight rejig of the squad and 11 and under MS Dhoni they could be serious contenders.

On the other hand, the KKR have looked an unsettled unit under Eoin Morgan and need some serious push to make a turnaround. Nevertheless, this match could offer some thrillers and join the fun through MyKhel Dream11 prediction.

1. Team News - Chennai Super Kings The arrival of Moeen Ali has made the CSK a better unit as he provides a lot of flexibility to the 11. Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina continue to hold their own, while Dhoni showed glimpses of old form against Rajasthan Royals during a cameo. They would like to have a more serious run by Ambati Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad. It will be monitored closely when they will field Robin Uthappa and he might just come in for Gaikwad who has been struggling to force pace as opener. 2. Team News - Kolkata Knight Riders Under Morgan, they are struggling to force a way as a unit. The captain himself has looked so out of touch along all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Harbhajan Singh has been largely ineffective, and failed to pick a wicket in three matches. At some point, the KKR will have to think about bringing in Kuldeep Yadav to the 11. 3. Playing 11 CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad / Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar. KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna. 4. Dream11 Nitish Rana, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.