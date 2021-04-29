IPL 2021: DC vs KKR, Match 25 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders clash in Ahmedabad

In another mid-week double-header, the Capitals and Knights will be facing off in the second match of the day. The two teams have had contrasting runs this season.

While Delhi have won four out of their five matches in the ongoing edition, the Kolkata side have won only two out of their six matches so far. Delhi have been a dominating side this season and occupy the third spot on the table with eight points. Meanwhile, Kolkata are struggling at the fifth spot with just four points.

But heading into Thursday’s match Kolkata will be a confident side and will hope to continue their form from their previous match, after they pulled off a comfortable five wicket win over Punjab Kings at the same venue.

Meanwhile, the Capitals will be heading into the match on the back of a heartbreaking 1-run loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Capitals, who have been dominant this season, will look to put that loss behind them and bounce back with a win.

With both sides boasting of a strong line-up, Thursday’s second match could be another thrilling encounter in Ahmedabad.

Here, mykhel brings you the live updates of DC vs KKR IPL match:

Auto Refresh Feeds As we gear up for tonight's game, here's what Kaif had to say about the Capitals' clash against Knight Riders 📽️ | Ahead of the #DCvKKR clash, @MohammadKaif shares his thoughts on how execution matters in a game, dealing with pressure and the match-winners in the team 🗣️#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/fQ9D8S8vqg — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) April 29, 2021 It’s the big man’s birthday today! Can Russell gift himself a birthday win tonight? The Knights would hope to finally get their season underway with back-to-back wins. If you needed proof of @Russell12A being one of the most popular guys in the camp, here it is 😌



🎥 The rest of the Knights wish #MuscleRussell a happy birthday!#KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/5oYpfmATps — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021 The Eoin Morgan-led Knight Riders will enter tonight’s game on the back of a comfortable five-wicket victory over Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, will enter the match on the back of a heartbreaking 1-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore. As the country reels under the pandemic, here's a message from Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi! #StayHomeStaySafe Divided by teams, but united in our plea to fans: #StayHomeStaySafe 🏠 @ShivamMavi23 @y_umesh @DelhiCapitals #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/jl8xXl0y7d — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2021 The two sides have endured contrasting fortunes this season. While the Capitals have been dominant so far, notching up four wins from six matches, the Knight Riders have registered just two wins from six matches. Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of match 25 of the IPL. Another mid-week double-header is underway. In the second game of the day the Delhi Capitals is set to take on the Kolkata Knight Riders. Stay tuned while we bring you the pitch, toss and match updates. The second match of the day is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.