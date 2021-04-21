IPL 2021: DC vs MI: Statistical Highlights

In Match 13 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mishra's four-haul helped DC restrict MI to a paltry 137 for nine after the five-time champions took first use of the wicket.

In reply, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan led the run chase with a breezy 45 as DC romped home with six wickets in hand.

The Rishabh Pant-led DC took a small measure of revenge for their defeat in last year's IPL final as they edged out MI.

It also helped them end a four-match losing sequence against the Rohit Sharma-led MI.

DC vs MI: Mishra, Dhawan star in Delhi Capitals' six wicket win over Mumbai

At Chepauk, MI suffered a mid-innings slump saw that them surrender five wickets for 17 runs.

It meant only a modest run chase, and DC avoided panic as they clinched the win in the final over, with a boundary from Shimron Hetmyer followed by a no-ball by Kieron Pollard.

Here are some of the other statistical highlight from the match.

# Both sides came into this match with two wins from three matches in IPL 2021

# With his four-wicket haul Mishra stays second on the all-time list of wicket-takers in the IPL, behind Lasith Malinga.

#DC ended their losing four-match sequence against MI.

#Steve Smith made 33, his highest score in IPL 2021.

#From 67-1, MI collapsed to 84-6, losing five wickets for 17 runs.

MI next take on the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Friday (April 23) at the same venue while DC will lock horns with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 25) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.