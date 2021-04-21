Cricket
IPL 2021: DC vs MI: Statistical Highlights

By
Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra did the star turn for Delhi Capitals.

Bengaluru, April 21: Amit Mishra spun out Mumbai Indians with excellent figures of four for 24 as Delhi Capitals ended their losing sequence against the defending champions in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In Match 13 of IPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Mishra's four-haul helped DC restrict MI to a paltry 137 for nine after the five-time champions took first use of the wicket.

In reply, left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan led the run chase with a breezy 45 as DC romped home with six wickets in hand.

1
50821

The Rishabh Pant-led DC took a small measure of revenge for their defeat in last year's IPL final as they edged out MI.

It also helped them end a four-match losing sequence against the Rohit Sharma-led MI.

DC vs MI: Mishra, Dhawan star in Delhi Capitals' six wicket win over Mumbai

At Chepauk, MI suffered a mid-innings slump saw that them surrender five wickets for 17 runs.

It meant only a modest run chase, and DC avoided panic as they clinched the win in the final over, with a boundary from Shimron Hetmyer followed by a no-ball by Kieron Pollard.

IPL POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES/RESULTS

Here are some of the other statistical highlight from the match.

# Both sides came into this match with two wins from three matches in IPL 2021

# With his four-wicket haul Mishra stays second on the all-time list of wicket-takers in the IPL, behind Lasith Malinga.

#DC ended their losing four-match sequence against MI.

#Steve Smith made 33, his highest score in IPL 2021.

#From 67-1, MI collapsed to 84-6, losing five wickets for 17 runs.

MI next take on the KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Friday (April 23) at the same venue while DC will lock horns with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (April 25) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:30 [IST]
