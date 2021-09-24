IPL 2021: DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

Both the teams started their campaign in the second phase of the IPL 2021, which is being held in the UAE, on a winning note. While Rajasthan Royals secured a narrow two-run victory in a nail-biting encounter over Punjab Kings, dominant Delhi Capitals registered a clinical 8-wicket win against a listless Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With 14 points in nine matches, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi side is seated at the top of the points table and a win over Rajasthan Royals will confirm them a spot in the play-offs.

IPL 2021 Special Site | Points Table | Schedule

Sanju Samson-led Royals, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom half of the table at fifth position with 8 points. A win over Delhi Capitals will propel them to the fourth spot in the table and the Jaipur-based franchise could certainly fancy its chances of making it to play-offs if it continues to win the remaining games.

Head-to-head

In the head-to-head record, the two teams are fierce competitors with Rajasthan enjoying a slight edge over Delhi. In 23 contests between these two sides, the Royals have come out victorious on 12 occasions while the Capitals have tasted a win in 11 of them.

Since IPL 2018, the Delhi-based franchise has been dominating Rajasthan as the former has won five out of six games during this period. In between 2013 and 2015, Rajasthan never tasted a defeat at the hands of Delhi and won all six contests between that period.

However, when these two teams last met each other in this edition, Rajasthan edged Delhi by 3 wickets and left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat starred for the Royals. Unadkat picked up three wickets from his 4 overs and was adjudged the player of the match.

Here myKhel looks at the team news, probable playing 11 and dream11 prediction of DC vs RR 2021:

Team News: Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals will be upbeat with their clinical performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Capitals outplayed Sunrisers in every department of the game. Pacers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Avesh Khan made full use of the grass covering on the pitch and gave SRH early jolts from which the Hyderabad-based franchise couldn't recover. Nortje stole the show with his imperious display of pace bowling upfront. The right-arm South Africa pacer troubled the opposition batsman with his sheer pace, line-length; and was adjudged the player of the match. From his quota of 4 overs, the right-arm quick conceded just 12 runs and picked up two wickets. His Protea teammate Rabada picked up three wickets while leg-spinner Axar Patel grabbed a couple of scalps from his 4 overs. Avesh - the second-leading wicket-taker in the season - didn't pick up any wicket but bowled economically. Delhi would be hoping for a better bowling effort from senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin - who had an off day. In the batting department, Delhi's dependable opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave them a fine start. Dhawan - who is the leading run-scorer in this edition - scored 42 while comeback-man Shreyas Iyer amassed an unbeaten 47*. Skipper Rishabh Pant also played an explosive knock in the run chase as he smashed 35* off 21 balls. Delhi will be hoping for an aggressive performance against Rajasthan. Team News: Rajasthan Royals Royals snatched an improbable win from the jaws of defeat in their last outing, courtesy of some exceptional death bowling from experienced Mustafizur Rahman and rookie Kartik Tyagi. With 10 required from 15 deliveries, Royals bowlers prevented Punjab Kings from scoring to register a win for the ages. Young Kartik Tyagi was named the player of the match for showing such great skills in the final over and defended four runs to stun experienced Punjab batters. Despite getting bludgeoned by Punjab openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the first half of the run chase, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson kept his players united and ensured they had the last laugh. The biggest positive for Rajasthan from the match against Punjab would be the performance of the young guns. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror chipped in with the bat and ensured the team posted 185 runs on the board despite big players in the side failed big time. Evin Lewis - who made his debut for RR in the game - also batted well and scored 35 runs while opening the innings alongside Jaiswal. Captain Samson, would be, however, looking for a much-improved performance from his teammates in all three departments. Rajasthan's fielding was a concern against Punjab as their fielders kept dropping catches. Against Delhi, they should look to rectify those mistakes. Playing XIs: Both the teams would be looking to stick to their winning combination and won't be making any changes to their side unless there's an injury scare. Delhi Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. Rajasthan Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman. Dream11 Fantasy Tips: Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Liam Livingstone Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kartik Tyagi All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant Captain: Shikhar Dhawan Vice-Captain: Mayank Agarwal