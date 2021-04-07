IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals secure highest ever sponsorship revenue with 50% jump from 2020

IPL Special Page

With the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League being played behind closed doors for the first time, many franchises saw a dip in their brand values and revenues, due to loss of in-gate receipts as well as reduced sponsorship deals.

The IPL brand value itself fell by 3.6%. However, according to financial consultancy firm Duff & Phelps, Delhi Capitals witnessed the least drop in brand value among all teams, at a negligible 1%. Moreover, in 2020 while many sports brands across the globe struggled to stay commercially viable due to the impact of the pandemic, Delhi Capitals managed to retain and exceed its 2019 sponsorship revenue.

In 2021, the Delhi-based franchise has on-boarded a record 25 partners, 9 more than the previous year. The team’s diverse profile of brands includes home-grown corporates such as JSW, GMR and JIO along with international MNCs including LG, Optimum Nutrition, Colgate and Nissin.

The team, which is replete with promising young talents of Indian cricket, has also attracted many youth-centric brands such as Acko, Phone Pe, MX Taka Tak, and Wrogn Active. Most significantly, some of the team’s partners are new entrants who have chosen Delhi Capitals as their launch-pad into the IPL sponsorship world including Cornitos, Evolut and OctaFX.

The franchise has also secured valuable licensing associations across apparel, fanwear, credit cards and audio products, driving greater fan engagement and penetration to its pan India fanbase.

One of the major reasons behind the team’s recent commercial success is its adaptation to the shift in global sports sponsorships where traditional sponsor entitlements like tickets, match-day experiences and in-stadia branding rapidly lost value. In response, Delhi Capitals quickly pivoted focus to maximising the potential of their digital content and social media, to add value to their partners.

The upward trajectory of the team’s digital strategy is evident by the record 450 million views garnered on its video content in 2020. Last year, the franchise also witnessed a follower growth of 32% on Facebook and Instagram, the highest among all teams.

Delhi Capitals 2021 Partners

Principal Sponsors – JSW, APL Apollo, Ebixcash, JIO

Associate Sponsors – Acko, Cornitos, GMR, Colgate, Evolut, Nissin, OctaFX, Dream 11, Phone Pe, Wrogn Active, MX Taka Tak

Partners – Western Digital, BKT, ON (OPTIMUM NUTRITION), LG OLED, Cipla Health’s Maxirich, Hunk Water, Boat, Kotak, Fancode, HT Media

Source: Delhi Capitals