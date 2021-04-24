Cricket
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details

By

Chennai, April 24: Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad take on each other in their final match of the Chennai-leg on Sunday (April 25) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. It will be the second match of the day after CSK take on table-toppers RCB in the day game on Sunday.

The slow and gripping surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tests the skills of the batsmen in a different manner and it would be interesting to see how it behaves for one last time in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals are seated at number three in the points table with 3 wins in four games while Hyderabad are placed at sixth with just a win from 4 games. However, the clinical win in their previous contest must have certainly boosted the morale of the SRH players.

In head-to-head, the Hyderabad side enjoys a better record against Delhi. Out of 18 matches, SRH has won 11 while Delhi could only secure victory in seven.

Here are the Dream11 Predictions for Match #20 of the IPL:

Team News: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals' star batsman Shikhar Dhawan is in good form and Prithvi Shaw - who is in not so great touch after the first game - will look to put up a better show against Rashid Khan & Co. They will depend on sheer timing compared to power at the slow Chepauk pitch.

Rishabh Pant too hasn't been able to replicate his exploits in the tournament so far and will be once again tested by Sunrisers bowlers in the middle overs. His ability to muscle the ball might come in handy on this track and hence the DC skipper's role as a batsman will become all the more important.

Shimron Hetmyer and Lalit Yadav had some runs in the previous game against Mumbai and that would give them a lot of confidence. However, the Delhi middle-order will once again put to test on a slow Chennai track and that might force coach Ricky Ponting to include fit-again Axar Patel in the playing eleven and rest Lalit.

The bowlers have performed decently for Delhi in the tournament and the focus will be on the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra and R Ashwin at Chepauk.

Team News: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad seemed to have cracked the code of a slow track after they claimed a comfortable victory over Punjab Kings in the previous game. After suffering a hat-trick of defeats, the David Warner-led side finally broke the streak and claimed a win last time and they would be looking to end the Chennai leg on a winning note.

Jonny Bairstow and Warner have been scoring the bulk of the runs for Sunrisers and the team would be looking for another dominant show from their bat. Bairstow in particular has been one of the most destructive batsmen in the league so far and the English swashbuckler would be aiming for another stellar outing.

With Kane Williamson back in the mix, their middle-order seems to have got a better balance. The New Zealand skipper's presence in the middle brings stability to the SRH batting line-up. However, the form of their Indian players has been a concern. Vijay Shankar's all-round skills have come in handy and the Tamil Nadu cricketer would be hoping to produce another stellar show for his side at his home ground.

Hyderabad's bowling has been disciplined in the tournament and captain Warner would be looking for another imperious performance from them. Rashid has been at his best as usual while Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally finding his mojo back against Punjab comes as a major relief to the team. Siddarth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed will have to shoulder the responsibility in the pace department after T Natarajan's exit from the tournament due to injury.

Young Abhishek Sharma was a revelation for SRH in the previous game as he opened the bowling for them and picked up a couple of wickets along with his economical show. Captain Warner might once again spring a surprise by handing over the ball to the youngster in the powerplay to disturb the rhythm of Dhawan and Shaw.

Playing XIs:

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan/Ishant Sharma.

SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.

Dream11 Top picks of the match:

Batsmen: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

All-rounder: Vijay Shankar

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Rashid Khan, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 21:27 [IST]
