IPL 2021: Venkatesh Prasad slams ICC, Harsha Bhogle wants 'Mankading' mandatory as Bravo takes undue advantage

Prasad raised the instance of Chennai Super Kings batsman Dwayne Bravo for taking undue advantage of the rule and leaving the crease at the non-striker's end before the ball was being bowled. During the final over of CSK's innings, Bravo left the crease way before Rajasthan Royals' pacer Mustafizur Rahman delivered the ball and gained a good couple of yards.

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman overstepped just by a few inches and as per the rules, it was adjudged a No-Ball. But the batsman's action didn't invite him any demerit points.

The development irked several cricketers and Prasad expressed his disappointment on Twitter. Prasad, who has played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs for India, tweeted: "The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn't. The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD. Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC #CSKvRR."

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle also opined that 'Mankading' (the run out of non-striker for leaving the crease before the ball is being delivered) be made compulsory in cricket.

"Look where Bravo is. That is why I believe you're entirely within your rights... It should almost be mandatory in team meetings to say, run him out. All this talk about not being in the spirit of the game is so much nonsense," Bhogle was quoted as saying during the commentary.

Sharing his opinion on the incident, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg also backed the bowlers to 'Mankad' a non-striker.

"Still trying to work out why people say it is wrong to Mankad a batsman. You're out of your crease before the ball has left the hand, you are trying to gain an advantage and you cry foul when a bowler does what is legal," tweeted Hogg.

Bravo's cameo of 20 runs off just 8 deliveries, including a last-ball six, helped the Super Kings post 188/9 from their 20 overs. It was the Caribbean all-rounder's late flourish along with Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja's superb bowling effort that helped CSK register the win by 45 runs and took the MS Dhoni-led side to the second spot in the IPL 2021 Points Table.

Super Kings would look to extend their winning run when they clash with struggling Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL match in Mumbai on Wednesday (March 21). After their abject campaign in UAE last year, the CSK started the season in an ominous fashion, losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in a one-sided affair. But they have now secured two consecutive wins in the tournament.