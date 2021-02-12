IPL 2021: England captain Joe Root reveals why he did not register for IPL auction

"At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of," Root said in a virtual press conference.

Terming the decision not to put his name in the auction for the upcoming IPL 2021 season as a difficult one, Root asserted that it was the right move under the circumstances.

"With the amount of international cricket and Test cricket, in particular, this year didn't feel like it was the right time to enter the IPL. I didn't feel like I could throw in all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don't think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what's to come. Very difficult decision. Hopefully, next year, there's more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction," he added.

When asked about what impact it will have to play in front of the crowds for the first time since the pandemic Root said, "I think it will massively (impact). Having an atmosphere within the stadium is a massive part of international cricket what makes it special in many ways is that the interaction between fans and players.

"Obviously, when you come to India we all how passionate Indians are about cricket and it is a big part of life in many ways here. We are very much excited about that and we are looking forward for that."