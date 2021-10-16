IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR: Full List of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Put in to bat first, CSK posted a daunting 192 for three wickets as their top-order clicked when it mattered the most. The in-form du Plessis hit a magnificent 86 off 59 balls and his innings was studded with seven fours and three sixes.

Chasing an imposing target of 193, KKR were off to a brisk start, courtesy in-form openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer as they hit 51 and 50 respectively. Despite a good start, KKR could manage 165 for 9 in their 20 overs. From 91 for no loss in the 11th over, KKR slumped to 125 for 8 in the 17th over in a dramatic batting collapse to lose the final.

For CSK, Shardul Thakur took three wickets while Ravindra Jadeja and Josh Hazlewood picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Earlier, the highlight of the CSK innings was the three half-century partnerships that du Plessis shared. He first put up 61 runs with his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) and that was followed by a 63-run stand with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15 balls) for the second wicket.

Moeen Ali then made a late flourish with a stroke-filled 37 not out off 20 balls, laced with two fours and three sixes as he stitched a 68-run stand with du Plessis. CSK added 112 runs in the back end of their innings after they were 80 for one at the halfway mark. For KKR, Sunil Narine took two wickets for 26 runs.

Here is the Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Perfect catch of the match - Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - took the catch of Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 1 Lakh.

Super Striker of the match - Robin Uthappa (CSK) - Rs 1 Lakh.

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Rs 1 Lakh

Let's Crack It Sixes - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 3 sixes - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match (FINAL) - Faf du Plessis (CSK) - Rs 5 lakh

Post-Match Presentation

Brendon McCullum, KKR coach: We are super proud of what we have achieved. Obviously tonight wasn't ours. Champion side CSK. Even though we fell just short, we can keep our heads high. The style of play we showed in the second half and the youngsters playing at the top are things that worked for us. KKR have been very supportive as a franchise.

Eoin Morgan, KKR Captain: Extremely proud of the fight the boys have put in. Today unfortunately wasn't ours. Venkatesh is new to this platform but has a huge future. Him and Gill have been the cornerstone of our batting. The energy Tripathi showed was absolutely outstanding.

Stephen Fleming, CSK Coach: We have had a number of finals, but crossing the line is what you want to conquer. There has been a bit of criticism about the age of players in our side, but the players have stepped up. We value youth, but experience is very important. We don't go too deep into the numbers, analytics, but are a team more on instincts. Yes we are a bit old school in that sense but it works for us in this group.

MS Dhoni, CSK Captain: Before I start talking about CSK, it's important I talk about KKR. For the position they were in after the first phase, to perform this well, it's very difficult. If any team deserved to win the IPL this year, it is KKR for the way they have played. I think the break helped them. Yes we are most consistent team looking at the stats but we have also lost finals. Not letting the opposition in is something we conciously wanted to improve. I hope CSK in the coming years will be known for that. We don't really talk a lot. It's more one on one. People are more open that way. The moment you talk in a team room there is a bit of pressure. You can't deliver without a good team. We also have great individuals as well. I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. If feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully we will come back to play of the Chennai fans next year.