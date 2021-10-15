IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Toss, Playing XI Updates: Morgan invites Dhoni to bat first in Dubai

While Eoin Morgan-led KKR head into the match after getting past Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Eliminator and Qualifier 2, MS Dhoni's CSK come into the summit clash after a wicket win over DC in Qualifier 1.

The two teams see each other for the second time in the IPL Final. Back in IPL 2012, Knight Riders ended up on the winning side in the big match.

After winning the toss, KKR captain Morgan said, "We are gonna have a bowl, the wicket looks good and there's some dew around. We are gonna give it everything tonight. We are going with the same team."

CSK captain Dhoni said he would also have liked to bowl first on this surface, which will get better as the day progresses.

"We are looking to bowl first as well, initially it stops a bit and as the game goes on it settles down and toss is uncontrollable and we are prepared for both."

Talking about his 300th game as T20 captain, Dhoni, 'It's been a long time. We started T20 in around 2005-06 and most of the games have been franchise cricket and in the last five years, there have been a lot of T20 games in international cricket as well. We are playing with the same squad. Often what really dictates terms is the result and I feel our international players are equipped to deal with whatever the situation may be."

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.