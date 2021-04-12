IPL 2021: Glad we got Richardson, Meredith backing Jordan: Anil Kumble

Ahead of their season opener, Punjab Kings, Director of Cricket Operations, Anil Kumble said he was really pleased with the new foreign recruits added to the squad during the auction.

IPL 2021, RR vs PBKS Match 4 Live Updates: Rajasthan and Punjab clash in Mumbai

In the players’ auction held in February 2021, the Punjab franchise picked up Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson.

As the Punjab Kings geared up for their opener, Kumble said that the foreign recruits this year will bolster the bowling department and back Chris Jordan.

“Rajasthan Royals are a very good side, they have some really big hitters in their team, we need to be aware of that. Obviously, we want to start with a win, last year we came real close to win the first game but this time around we want to cross that line.

“The important aspect for us was to get foreign firepower in the bowling department and I am really glad that we have got Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith backing Chris Jordan. I am really happy with the options we have,” Kumble said in a video posted on Punjab Kings’ official Twitter handle.

He further added that the Punjab side that added a mental conditioning coach to look after the welfare of the players. Speaking in the video, Kumble said, “It’s been really good, the last couple of weeks. It feels as though just the extension of Dubai, it does not feel like I have been away from the team for that long.

“So overall we have had really good intense sessions over the last two weeks. We had some simulations done, match simulation scenarios, and practiced really hard. We have also included a mental conditioning coach who is coming into the squad. I think that is important,” stated Kumble.

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings, who are yet lay their hands on an IPL trophy, will begin their campaign against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals.

(With inputs from agencies)