IPL 2021: It was special for me, captaining in IPL and toss with MS: Rishabh Pant after DC’s seven-wicket win

IPL Special Page | IPL 2021, CSK vs DC Match 2 Highlights: Delhi Capitals begin season with 7-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

After opting to bowl first, the Capitals got off to a great start, removing the Chennai openers cheaply. But a blistering comeback knock by Suresh Raina helped Chennai fightback to post a decent total in match number two of the 14th edition of the IPL.

Raina’s knock in the middle looked like CSK would set up a massive total, but regular wickets kept the MS Dhoni-led side. Moreover, Avesh Khan pocketed the prized scalp of MS Dhoni, removing the Chennai captain for a duck.

In response, the Delhi openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw took the game away from the Super Kings with an opening stand of 138.

Speaking after the match, Captain Pant said there was a little pressure in the middle, but the bowlers did a good job restricting Chennai.

“It was good, once you win the match everything is good. In the middle, I was under pressure, but good job from Avesh and the bowlers,” Pant said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The newly-appointed captain also lauded his openers and said despite missing key players, the team did what they could do best with the available resources.

“We thought whatever we have we have to work around this and put the best playing XI. We just wanted to finish the match before 1 over, we didn't think about the run-rate. Prithvi and Shikhar did a good job for us, especially in the powerplay,” said the Delhi captain.

It was a special moment for the Delhi cricketer. Leading the side for the first time, due to the absence of regular skipper Shreyas Iyer (out injured), the toss was very special as it was against MS Dhoni.

“Actually, it was special for me, captaining in IPL and the toss with MS. I have learnt from him and he's my go-to man,” signed off the Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman.

The Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday (April 15) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.