IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible XI, Captain and vice-captain prediction

With the three-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, the Eoin Morgan-led side's morale must have taken a big boost. Against Punjab Kings, they would be looking to continue with the momentum and inch closer towards their aim.

The Kolkata-based franchise started their campaign of the UAE-leg on a dominant note and are now seated at number fourth spot in the points table. KKR registered emphatic wins over Bangalore and Mumbai before losing a closely fought encounter against Chennai. Against Delhi, they once again came on the winning track.

When the two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture, Kolkata defeated Punjab by 5 wickets.

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a defeat against Mumbai Indians. Punjab's batting line-up disappointed in front of a disciplined bowling effort from Mumbai.

In the UAE-leg of IPL 2021, Punjab have won just one out of three games. After Punjab Kings secured a narrow five-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring game, it seemed coach Anil Kumble's side will take an upward curve. However, a loss against Mumbai dented their prospects of a play-off finish.

Here mykhel takes a look at the possible Dream11 predictions for the contest between KKR and PBKS:

Team News: Punjab Kings On a batting-friendly Abu Dhabi track, Punjab captain KL Rahul failed to perform against Mumbai. The absence of Mayank Agarwal from the playing eleven didn't help Punjab either as opener Mandeep Singh too failed to leave an impression. Chris Gayle - who got an entry in the playing eleven after being sidelined for the most part of the game - also failed to make an impression. Barring Aiden Markram, the middle-order's performance has been a concern for Punjab. Markram has been scoring decently, ever since he made his debut for the franchise in the second phase. Nicholas Pooran's form with the bat has been a concern for the side. Bowlers have been doing well for Punjab as Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi have been doing well. Shami and Arshdeep have picked up six wickets each in the UAE-leg and troubling the batsmen. Bishnoi continues to be a key bowler for the side and against KKR he will have to put the best foot forward. Team News: Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders have been doing exceedingly well in the second phase of the tournament and the credit for the same goes to their bowlers. Lockie Ferguson, mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy continue proving their value and making a vital contribution with the ball. In the win against Delhi Capitals, Venkatesh Iyer and Tim Southee performed well and captain Morgan would be hoping for another clinical show. Top-order batters Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, and Nitish Rana have been scoring well in the UAE leg. However, captain Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik's performance remains a concern for the side. Against Punjab, Kolkata would be hoping for an improved show. Probable Playing XIs KKR: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna PBKS: Lokesh Rahul (c) (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Batsmen: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Aiden Makram, Nitish Rana Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Harpreet Brar Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik Captain: Sunil Narine Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson