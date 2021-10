IPL 2021 Match 54: KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Three teams - Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore - have already assured a place for themselves in the knockouts, and now it is a direct competition between Kolkata and Mumbai Indians for the 4th slot.

MI also have 12 points like the KKR, but the net run rate of defending champions Mumbai is far behind the Kolkatans. A win for KKR against RR ensure them 14 points and even better net run rate that the Mumbai side will find tough to overhaul and would require a victory in some improbable margin to do so.

But in the case of KKR taste a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals, then Mumbai will go through to the Play-offs if they emerge winner in their last league encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. And in the event of both the teams losing, and Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings then four teams can end up on 12 points.

But even in that eventuality, the Kolkata outfit has a better chance because of a superior net run rate and ensure that even in defeat they do not go down in some massive margin. These are complicated scenarios and the best way to avoid it is to win against the Royals and be in a safer place.

So, here is MyKhel's Dream11, Possible 11 and Match prediction for you to be a part of this important match.

1. Squads Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh, Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis. Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Pawan Negi, Tim Seifert, Shakib al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer. 2. Possible Playing 11 Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (Captain), WK, Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman. Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi. 3. Dream11 Yashasvi Jaiswal, Venkatesh Iyer, Evin Lewis, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shivam Dube, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, Mustafizur Rahman. 4. Match prediction The Kolkata Knight Riders have a clear edge in this competition because despite having a good unit the Rajasthan Royals have not shown any consistency and has lost badly to Mumbai Indians in their last match. So, our pick for the match is KKR under Morgan.