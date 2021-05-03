IPL 2021: Members of Chennai Super Kings squad, DDCA ground staff also test COVID-19 positive: Reports

Reports now suggest that a few members of the Chennai Super Kings' squad have also tested positive in New Delhi. If the report is true then it would be a major blow to the BCCI for not just in Ahmedabad, the bio bubble in New Delhi also seems to have been compromised.

IPL 2021: Crisis hits Kolkata Knight Riders as 2 players test COVID-19 positive, match against RCB rescheduled

Various unconfirmed reports have stated that multiple members of CSK also tested COVID-19 positive on Monday. A member of the Star Sports television crew has also tested positive. The development was confirmed by Peter Lalor on Twitter, who is the chief cricket writer at The Australian.

Various unconfirmed reports on CSK, some say it is not players but staff, either way people are freaking out — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2021

Lalor later tweeted that he's still not sure about CSK players testing positive.

Update, at least two at KKR. Not sure yet about CSK. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, senior journalist Venkat Krishna tweeted that three members (not players) of CSK and five Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff have tested positive for Covid-19. However, DDCA chief Rohan Jaitley said 'none of the groundsmen on duty' are among them.

Two KKR players, three members (not players) from CSK and 5 groundsmen at Kotla have tested positive for Covid-19 in a bio-bubble environment in Delhi and Ahmedabad. Don't know what is in store for the IPL now? Schedule rejig will be a nightmare. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 3, 2021

It was being reported that CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a lower rung staff member tested positive on Sunday but returned negative reports on Monday. A top BCCI source declared theirs as a case of "false positives".

Earlier in the day, while confirming that Chakravarthy and Warrier have been found positive and the duo players have isolated themselves, the BCCI announced that the match between KKR and RCB will be held at a later date.

"Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19.

"Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," the IPL release said.

The BCCI claimed that the Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results.

Earlier last week, Australia spinner Adam Zampa after pulling out of the tournament due to the rising number of cases in India termed the biosecure bubble in IPL 2021 as the 'most vulnerable' and the reports of players testing positive substantiates his claim.