IPL 2021: MI vs DC Highlights: Ashwin, Shreyas carry Delhi to nervy win

MI will face Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2021 match on Saturday (October 2). The goal in front of MI is quite simple, win the match and go to 12 points to be in a more relaxed position in the race to the play-offs.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings too are locked at 10 points at the moment with Mumbai. But the KKR are holding on to the 4th slot in IPL 2021 points table on account of better net run rate.

Mumbai will have some relief because Hardik Pandya seemed to have regained his hitting ability and that will reinvigorate the middle-order. If they can some bigger contribution from Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav with the bat, then MI can breathe a lot more easy.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have already assured a place in the IPL 2021 play-offs with 16 points but they will be eager to sustain the momentum and enter the knockouts in a confident manner.

So, catch all the info of this intriguing match through MyKhel updates. Stay tuned!

Auto Refresh Feeds That is the end of coverage for this match. But we have another match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals coming on our way. Wait for it. Ashwin ends the match with a slog swept 6 off Krunal. DC beat MI by 4 wickets. Krunal will bowl the last over. 4 to get from the last over for DC to win. Another 4 by Shreyas, this time off Bumrah. DC now need 11 off last 2 overs to win. DC will require 19 runs from 3 overs to win. A boundary for DC after a good while, by shreyas off Nile. This will be interesting as MI as Bumrah, Boult and Nile have 1 over each left and they need to find a 4th bowler. 100 up for DC in 15 overs. Six wickets has been lost. Shreyas and Ashwin are at crease. 14th over is a fine one by Bumrah. 1 run and 1 wicket. DC are 94 for 6. Hetmyer made 15 and DC are 93 for 6 Gone Hetmyer. Bumrah's slow off cutter ends his stay, spoons an easy catch to Rohit. 93 for 5 in 13 overs when strategic time out calls in. Boult had trapped Axar leg before for 9. Shimron Hetmyer is the new batsman with Shreyas Iyer. DC is hanging in there quietly and manage an odd boundary here and there. 65 for 4 after 10 overs. Pollard is into attack. The asking rate is 6.38 which is not really a worry but DC will want to some wickets with them. Now Rishabh goes for 26 and DC slide to 57 for 4. He went for a full blooded shot over covers off Jayant Yadav but there was no real strength and found Hardik in the field. 50 up for DC in the 7th over. DC make 46 for 3 in 6 Power Play segment. Not a bad start considering losing 3 big wickets. Out. Smith played all over that delivery from Nathan Coulter Nile, castled for 9. DC are 30 for 3 now. Now captain Rishabh joins Smith in the middle. Big job at hand for the duo. Krunal dismisses Shaw. MI go for DRS and the lbw appeal is upheld. Dhawan is run out for 8 after a direct hit from Kieron Pollard. DC are 14 for 1. DC begin chase. Dhawan and Shaw at crease and Boult will start the operation for MI. Krunal finishes the innings with a 6. MI reach 129 for 8. Jayant hammers Ashwin for 6 and then holes out to Smith at covers off Ash. Avesh Khan cleans up Nathan Coulter Nile for 1. 2nd in the over and MI are 111 for 7. Hardik is clean bowled by a brilliant Avesh Khan delivery. Yorked him for 15. 109 for 6. Now a couple of boundaries coming in quick succession for MI through Hardik. Finally a boundary for DC, after nearly 4 overs MI is struggling so much that they even fail to exploit a free hit. 88 for 5 after 16 overs. 1 run in the last 2 overs and a wicket. DC is really choking MI here. Wicket maiden for Anrich Nortje. It came in the 15th over. Massive. Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- are at crease. Pollard has dragged Nortje on to stumps. Out for 6. MI are 87 for 5. Ashwin has not been on target this evening. Hardik Pandya joins Pollard in the middle. Crunch time for MI. Saurbh Tiwary c Pant b Axar 15 and MI are 80 for 4. So much rest for MI on Pollard and Tiwary now. Axar dismisses SKY for 33 and MI are 68 for 3 SKY hammers a Rabada full toss over mid-wicket for a six. Rabada makes a comeback into attack. Strategic time out. After 9 overs MI are 57/2 50 for MI in the 8th over. Out. QDK falls to Axar Patel. 37/2 are MI. Power Play overs are over. 35/1 by MI. WOAH1 Some shot by QDK. Moved across and slapped Rabada for 6 over square leg. Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle and he needs a good score today. SKY has not been shining in IPL 2021 Avesh Khan is second bowler for DC Rohit has made a confident beginning. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are opening for Mumbai Indians while Anrich Nortje is operating for DC first up with the new ball. Delhi Capitals 11: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Steven Smith, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Ravichandran Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Anrich Nortje Mumbai Indians 11: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Saurabh Tiwary, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Trent Boult Toss update; Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won and elected to bowl. A win is mandatory for MI to avoid further complicating an already complicated situation. While DC have already in play-offs but they would not want any stepping down the from the steam. The match starts at 3.30 PM IST and toss is at 3 PM IST. Welcome to MyKhel coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match.