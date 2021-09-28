IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Highlights: Hardik, Bumrah shows guides Mumbai to a big win

Chasing a below-par target of 136, Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma (8) and out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav (0) off successive Ravi Bishnoi deliveries inside the powerplay. But in-form opener Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary revived the MI innings and shepherd the team to safety on a pitch that was conducive for batting.

De Kock (27) and Tiwary (45) batted with caution and even punished the loose deliveries before the former was removed by Shami in the 10th over. Tiwary then forged a 31-run stand with Hardik for the third wicket before he too went back to the pavilion in the 16th over, bowled by Nathan Ellis.

Hardik was then joined by Kieron Pollard in the middle and the duo, set aside the dismal batting efforts of the past behind and steered their team home. Hardik scored 40* off 30 deliveries and finished things off in style for his side as he dispatched Mohammed Shami for a maximum on the final delivery of 19th over. The right-handed batsman milked 17 runs from that Shami over and guided his team to an emphatic victory and provided them with two crucial points. Pollard remained unbeaten at 15*.

Bishnoi was the key bowler for Punjab Kings as the right-arm leg-spinner returned with impressive figures of 2/24 from his quota of 4 overs. Punjab Kings also paid for the sloppy fielding as Harpreet Brar failed to take his catch at backward point, giving the Baroda all-rounder a breather early in the innings. Hardik then made them pay for their folly.

Earlier in the day, strike pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pollard snapped two wickets each as Mumbai Indians produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 135 for six after putting them to bat first.

Aiden Markram (42 off 29) was the most successful batsman for Punjab as he shared a 61-run partnership with Deepak Hooda (28) to lift their score after they were reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.

However, once the South African was back in the hut in the 16th over, Punjab couldn't score a single boundary, managing a meagre 23 runs in the last four overs. Pollard (2/8) and Bumrah (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers but they were supported well by Krunal Pandya (1/24), Rahul Chahar (1/27) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (0/19).

