IPL 2021: MI vs PBKS, Match 42 Highlights: Hardik, Bumrah shows guides Mumbai to a big win

Abu Dhabi, September 28: After a series of disappointing starts, Hardik Pandya finally showed glimpses of his finishing skills and big-hitting exploits as Mumbai Indians outplayed Punjab Kings by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (September 28).
Chasing a below-par target of 136, Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma (8) and out-of-form Suryakumar Yadav (0) off successive Ravi Bishnoi deliveries inside the powerplay. But in-form opener Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary revived the MI innings and shepherd the team to safety on a pitch that was conducive for batting.
De Kock (27) and Tiwary (45) batted with caution and even punished the loose deliveries before the former was removed by Shami in the 10th over. Tiwary then forged a 31-run stand with Hardik for the third wicket before he too went back to the pavilion in the 16th over, bowled by Nathan Ellis.
Hardik was then joined by Kieron Pollard in the middle and the duo, set aside the dismal batting efforts of the past behind and steered their team home. Hardik scored 40* off 30 deliveries and finished things off in style for his side as he dispatched Mohammed Shami for a maximum on the final delivery of 19th over. The right-handed batsman milked 17 runs from that Shami over and guided his team to an emphatic victory and provided them with two crucial points. Pollard remained unbeaten at 15*.
Bishnoi was the key bowler for Punjab Kings as the right-arm leg-spinner returned with impressive figures of 2/24 from his quota of 4 overs. Punjab Kings also paid for the sloppy fielding as Harpreet Brar failed to take his catch at backward point, giving the Baroda all-rounder a breather early in the innings. Hardik then made them pay for their folly.
Earlier in the day, strike pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Pollard snapped two wickets each as Mumbai Indians produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 135 for six after putting them to bat first.
Aiden Markram (42 off 29) was the most successful batsman for Punjab as he shared a 61-run partnership with Deepak Hooda (28) to lift their score after they were reduced to 48 for 4 in 7.3 overs.
However, once the South African was back in the hut in the 16th over, Punjab couldn't score a single boundary, managing a meagre 23 runs in the last four overs. Pollard (2/8) and Bumrah (2/24) were the pick of the bowlers but they were supported well by Krunal Pandya (1/24), Rahul Chahar (1/27) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (0/19).
Kings XI Punjab have another forgettable outing as they were outplayed in all three departments. They failed to score a decent total on the board, bowlers failed to keep it tight all through and fielders didn't take those catches. Perhaps, the boys in red failed to handle the pressure.
SIXX!!! Hardik Pandya finishes it off in style for Mumbai Indians as they beat #PBKS by 6 wickets to take crucial 2 points. Ladies & Gentlemen!!! Hardik Pandya has arrived!!
Four! Hardik hits Shami over mid-on and two fielders in the deep failed to prevent the ball from saving it
The equation has reached 16 off 12 deliveries for Mumbai Indians. MI's biggest finishers Hardik & Pollard are in the middle.
Four & SIX! Pollard also joins the party as he hits Arshdeep for a boundary and follows it up with a maximum. Pressure on the bowler...
4 & 6! Hardik Pandya is in the mood to send a statement tonight as he hammers Shami for a boundary and follows it up with a maximum over mid-wicket. Mumbai need 30 off 21
End of the 16th over and Mumbai Indian reach 96/4. They need 40 off 24. Hardik and Pollard are in the middle.
Wicket! Bowling change has worked for KL Rahul as Saurabh Tiwary (45) edges the away going delivery from Ellis and Rahul dives forward to pouch it in the gloves. A fine knock comes to an end. MI - 92/4 in 15.1 overs.
SIX!! Saurabh Tiwary slog sweeps Bishnoi over mid-wicket for a biggie and moves on to 44*. It was bowled in the slot and the batter dispatched it in the stands.
6 runs came from that Arshdeep over. Mumbai Indians have reached 84/3 in 14 overs. Saurabh Tiwary - 38* & Hardik Pandya - 10* are present in the middle.
Dropped! Hardik Pandya has been put down at backward point by Harpreet Brar. Should have been taken, it was a regulation catch.
7 runs came from that Arshdeep over and Mumbai Indians reach 75 for 3 in 12 overs. They need 61 off 48 deliveries to win. They are still looking in control in the run chase.
6 runs came from that Bishnoi over and Mumbai Indians reach 68/3 in 11 overs. MI look for a good knock from set Saurabh Tiwary who is batting on 26.
Mumbai Indians reach 62/3 in 10 overs, they require 64 more runs to win.
Wicket! Quinton de Kock (27) tries to clear Shami over mid-wicket, misses it completely and the ball disturbs the timbre. MI - 61/3
SIX!!! Saurabh Tiwary breaks the shackles and dispatches Harpreet over mid-on for a biggie.
Dropped & four! Quinton de Kock hits Bishnoi over mid-off and Aiden Markram fails to catch it giving it a long chase. MI - 43/2 in 8 overs.
After 7 overs, MI Reach 35/2. Bishnoi is in the attack. Quinton de Kock and Saurabh Tiwary look to revive Mumbai after the dismissal of Rohit-Surya.
Four!! QDK ends the over from compatriot Markram with a boundary. MI - 25/2 after 5 overs.
Wicket! Two in two for Bishnoi!! He clean bowls struggling Suryakumar Yadav with beauty on the first ball duck. The bowler is on a hat-trick!! MI - 16/2 in 3.4 overs.
Big Wicket! Ravi Bishnoi strikes in the very first over as he gets rid of Rohit Sharma for 8. Rohit looked to hit the spinner but failed to connect it and Mandeep Singh pouches it at mid-on. MI - 16/1 in 3.3 overs.
Tight over from Arshdeep as he concedes just 3! Mumbai Indians reach 15/0 in run chase.
After second over, Mumbai Indians reach 12/0. Arshdeep Singh will bowl the next over for Punjab Kings.
Four! Elegant drive from Rohit Sharma against the half-volley from Shami and the ball raced towards the cover region for first boundary of the innings.
Shami bowls the second over for Punjab. The bowling side needs early wickets.
2nd innings! Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock begin run chase for Mumbai. Aiden Markram starts the proceedings for Punjab.
End of the innings! Punjab Kings reach 135 for 6 after being put in to bat first. Pollard and Bumrah prevent Punjab Kings from scoring big on a high-scoring surface.
Jasprit Bumrah ends his full quota of four overs with 24 runs, two wickets and bowls 11 dot balls. Punjab Kings reach 127/6 in 19 overs.
Wicket! Deepak Hooda looks to hit Bumrah over mid-off for a biggie but failed to connect it and Pollard takes a simple catch near the ropes. PBKS - 123/6 in 18.4 overs
Nathan Coulter-Nile concedes 4 runs from his third over and Punjab Kings reach 122/5 in 18 overs.
After 10 overs, Punjab Kings reach 112/5 in 16 overs. 5 runs and the big wicket of set Aiden Markram came from that Rahul Chahar over.
Four & Wicket! Aiden Markram hit a boundary off Rahul Chahar and tried to sweep the spinner on the next delivery! The Protea batter's knock comes to an end for 42 off 28. PBKS - 109/5 in 15.2 overs.
Four! Aiden Markram gets a boundary off Boult and with that comes a 50-run stand for the fifth wicket.
8 runs came from that over bowled by Rahul Chahar. Punjab Kings reach 83/4 after 13 overs. The fall of wickets has pushed Kings on the back foot.
SIX!! Deepak Hooda pulls Boult for a maximum over mid-wicket. 7 runs came from that over despite getting hit for a biggie. PBKS reach 69/4 in 11 overs.
SIX!! Deepak Hooda pulls Boult for a maximum over mid-wicket!
At half-way stage, Punjab Kings reach 62/4. They need to finish things well after a disastrous start.
Four! Aiden Markram welcomes Nathan Coulter-Nile with a boundary towards mid-off. Brilliant shot!!
Punjab Kings reach 50/4 in 8 overs. In the last two overs bowled by Pollard and Bumrah, Punjab Kings have lost THREE wickets and scored 12 RUNS.
Pollard gets to 300 T20 wickets! He is the only player in the world with 10,000 runs and 300 wickets in the format.
Wicket!!! Jasprit Bumrah strikes!! Nicholas Pooran (2) is trapped in front by a dipping yorker. The batsman reviews it but in vain. Punjab - 48/4
Wicket! Pollard strikes again in this over. KL Rahul (21) hits him towards leg side and an alert Jasprit Bumrah takes a catch at short fine-leg. PBKS - 41/3 in 6.4 overs.
Big Wicket! Keiron Pollard gets rid of Chris Gayle in his first over. Universe Boss departs for 1. PBKS - 39/2 in 6.2 overs.
Wicket! Krunal Pandya strikes in his third over as he traps Mandeep Singh (15) in front. The batsman was looking to slog sweep the left-arm spinner and missed the ball completely as it crashed onto his pads. Punjab Kings - 36/1
Krunal Pandya ended up leaking 9 runs from his second over and Punjab Kings reach 21/0 after three overs. Jasprit Bumrah has replaced Trent Boult in the fourth over.
Tidy first over from Krunal Pandya as he concedes just four off it. Punjab Kings reach 4/0 after the opening over. Rohit brings Trent Boult in the attack in the next over.
1st innings! KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh are in the middle to start proceedings with the bat for Punjab. Krunal Pandya to start for MI with the new ball.
MI drop Ishan Kishan - who has been out of form in UAE.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
KL Rahul: I was a bit confused at the toss. Don't mind batting first and we need to assess what a good total would be. Not much to fix, it's important to realize that we are a team that has capitalized on good starts. We haven't handled pressure really well. But when our backs are against the wall, we have done really well. We need to be a bit brave and trust our instincts. We need to trust our basics and not worry about the results. Just one change: Mayank has a stiff back and so he misses out. Mandeep Singh comes in.
Rohit Sharma: We'll look to bowl first. Just a team plan, nothing specific. It's a good pitch to bat on, so pretty simple actually. As a team we do understand where we stand at the moment and we also understand that we haven't played to the best of our potential. We know where we've made mistakes and hopefully we can correct it tonight. Because of where we stand at the moment, we have had to make some difficult changes which we didn't want to do. A couple of changes: Ishan Kishan goes out and Saurabh Tiwary comes in and Nathan Coulter-Nile comes in for Adam Milne.
Toss Update: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and invites Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul to bat first.
Nicholas Pooran, Punjab Kings: Very happy to play this game. It's been only two games in the second leg, I got some runs in the first game, but failed to get the result in the second game for the team, it was a bit unfortunate to get caught and bowled. Have been working really hard, trying to be positive. Just trying to remember the good things I have done and keep moving forward. I have played a lot of T10 cricket in UAE, and I have a good record here. It's a new opposition and we respect each and every opposition. I like fielding to be honest, it brings out a different game in me. I try to bring as much energy as I can for the team.
Trent Boult, Mumbai Indians: We can sound pretty cliche, the bowling hasn't been as good as it can be, some of the batsmen seem to be not clicking as well. But we have a game on here and we will need to enjoy it as a unit. Each venue brings it with its own challenges - I have probably enjoyed bowling in Dubai, the stadium and the humidity it brings on. It's not an excuse, but it brings out new challenges, hopefully, I'll do well tonight. The ball doesn't swing a lot in this current climate, but I'm looking forward to the game. The Indian guys are very insightful, I have enjoyed bowling with Bumrah and hopefully, we'll put up a good show today.
Nick Knight, comes up with the pitch report for the match between MI and PBKS: "This pitch is an absolute belter, it's flat and the batters will enjoy these conditions. Better to be a batter then be a bowler on this surface."
Bumrah has done well for Mumbai with the ball but the batters haven't complimented him!
Punjab Kings are leaving the team hotel for the big game!
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between MI and PBKS! This is what happened when these two sides last met in Abu Dhabi.
