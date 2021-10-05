IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Having restricted Royals to a paltry 90/9 after electing to bowl first, the Rohit Sharma-led side made a mockery of the opposition's bowling by overhauling the target in 8.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan - who was included in the playing eleven in place of South Africa star batsman Quinton de Kock - smashed a quickfire half-century off just 25 deliveries. The left-handed opening batsman - who has been under scrutiny for his poor show in the UAE leg of the tournament - finally displayed his batting exploits as his knock was studded with five boundaries and three maximums.

Captain Rohit Sharma, however, had another ordinary outing with the bat as he failed to convert the start into a big knock. The senior India batsman scored 22 off 13 before getting dismissed by seamer Chetan Sakariya.

Kishan's teammate Suryakumar Yadav, however, had another poor outing with the bat as he failed to make an impression and was dismissed for 13 off Mustafizur Rahman.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai's pace trio of Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14), Jimmy Neesham (3/12) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) ran through Royals' batting line-up to quash the hopes of the Sanju Samson-led side's playoff qualification.

Almost every Rajasthan batter surrendered against a disciplined bowling effort from Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top scorer for Rajasthan as the West Indies swashbuckler scored 24. His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal - who smashed a sensational half-century against Chennai Super Kings in the previous game - was dismissed for 12 by Coulter-Nile. Lewis was dismissed by Bumrah.

Captain Samson (3), Shivam Dube (3), Glenn Philips (4) joined their teammates in the dugout as they had no response to the quality MI pace attack. Later, David Miller (15) and Rahul Tewatia (12) stemmed the fall of wickets but they failed to keep the scoreboard ticking. Eventually, the Royals could only muster 90 for the loss of nine wickets after being put in to bat first.

With this win, MI jumped to the fifth spot in the points table with 12 points in 13 games and Rajasthan slipped to the seventh position.

Here are the Stats, Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights:

Stats:

Mumbai Indians victory with 70 balls to spare is the fifth quickest by any side in all IPL history.

Most balls remaining after a successful run-chase in IPL 2021:

70 MI vs RR, Sharjah

60 KKR vs RCB, Abu Dhabi

29 KKR vs MI, Abu Dhabi

26 CSK vs PBKS, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians became the first team in IPL to chase a target within 10 overs twice.

2008 v KKR: Chased 68 in 5.3 overs

2021 v RR: Chased 91 in 8.2 overs

Ishan Kishan completed 1000 IPL Runs for Mumbai Indians.

Full list of award winners:

Perfect catch of the match - Jayant Yadav (MI) - Rs 1 Lakh

Super Striker of the match - Ishan Kishan (MI) - Rs 1 Lakh

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI) - Rs 1 Lakh

Lets Crack It Sixes - Ishan Kishan (MI) - Rs 1 Lakh

Power player of the match - Rohit Sharma (MI) - Rs 1 Lakh

Most Valuable Asset of the match - Ishan Kishan - Rs 1 Lakh

Player of the match - Nathan Coulter-Nile (MI) - Rs 1 lakh

Sanju Samson, losing captain: It was a bit challenging wicket to bat on, it was tougher in the first innings. Coming from Abu Dhabi, playing in Sharjah was a massive difference. Can't blame the batsmen a lot, but it was tough to bat in the first innings. Abu Dhabi had one of the best batting wickets, switching to Sharjah was tough. Mindset - it's a bit cloudy right now, we need to take some time off and then think about the next game. We'd definitely like to play a better game of cricket in the next game. We knew that they'll be coming strong, in the powerplay they wanted to increase the run rate. The wicket was a bit better than the first innings but they batted really well.

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: We had to come here and do what we had to do. The two points were very crucial for us. Once we had them bowled out for 90, we had a chance to finish it early. It is important to seize the game. We had to come out and bat freely. We had a chance to get the run rate in order. Was a perfect game for us. He (Kishan) is playing after a couple of games. I was there to take the risks. We know his ability. We wanted him to spend some time and that is exactly what he did. You got to ask Jimmy (James Pamment - Mumbai's fielding coach) if wants to do another one (pep talk). He loves talking to us, he's a great character to have in the squad. Solid guy, keeps the atmosphere buzzing all the time in the squad group and that is something that is necessary. We were not playing well in terms of where we would have liked to, so you need those kinds of talks from someone like him. It was important for us to just get going. That actually got all the guys going. When you're under the radar, sometimes it's important that you come out and do the job nice and quiet. We've been on and off this season. We've been doing well, we've been preparing well, it's just that collectively we were not coming together but today was a good example. All the bowlers came together, used the conditions really well and then the batters finished it off. I feel in this tournament, any team is capable of beating anyone. KKR is playing before us and we will know exactly what to do.

Nathan Coulter-Nile, Player of the Match: Just tried to keep it simple. Was a tough wicket to bat on. Just tried to change the pace a little. It was sticking a little. I am not fussed when I am bowled. There are world-class bowlers on our side and hope they can pick a few more and I will have my job easier.