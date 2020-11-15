IPL 2021: MS Dhoni may hand over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Faf du Plessis, says Sanjay Bangar

CSK endured their worst ever IPL campaign, having lost eight games and finished in the seventh place. Although they ended the season on a high, they couldn't reach the league's play-offs for first time in their history. This led to calls among fans for tough decisions, given the age of several players of the team.

While Dhoni had announced his intention to play next year's IPL, Bangar feels the former India captain may hand over the skipper's role to Du Plessis and play as a player.

"So as far as I can understand, I feel that M.S. Dhoni may not be the captain next year and may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen under Faf du Plessis," Bangar told on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected'.

The former coach also said CSK don't have any other option apart from Du Plessis as captain in the current team and doesn't feel any team will release a player with captaincy ability to take over the role from Dhoni.

"Because as of now, they do not have any other option as a captain and if you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of become the captain of CSK," Bangar said.

Bangar also pointed out the fact that Dhoni had made similar decisions of 'transitioning' when he handed over the captaincy of the Indian team to Virat Kohli in Test and limited-overs.

"As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that," Bangar added.

(With Agency inputs)