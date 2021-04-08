IPL 2021: Players more match-ready this season: RCB captain Virat Kohli

Ahead of the Indian Premier League opener, RCB captain Virat Kohli said the players are more match-ready this season as compared to the last one, as they have gotten used to life in bio-bubble.

Speaking in a video posted on RCB’s official Twitter handle, the Bangalore captain said, “Last time we got together way before the tournament started. So things probably were not as smooth as they are now. There is not much worry about whether people are gonna be bowling or batting well.

“They have played a lot of cricket coming into this IPL. And they have gotten used to playing in this environment but as I said having had enough game time in the recent past, certainly gonna help players be more match ready this year than probably would have been the case last time.”

While the RCB captain said the players are more ready, he also pointed out the need to have breaks between tours as it is difficult to keep players motivated for a longer period of time in a bio bubble.

“Bio bubble isn’t easy, to be honest , or to be a part of as I have said in the recent past as well. Somethings that need to be considered going forward is how many cricket matches you actually play,” said Kohli.

“You have the same are to roam around and it isn’t easy to go through that repetition every time. Things get stale after a while, monotonous as well. So it is very difficult to find ways to keep yourself motivated for a longer period of time,” added the skipper.

The 14th edition of the tournament is set to get underway on Friday (April 9) behind closed doors. The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win an IPL trophy, will face five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

