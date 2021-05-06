IPL 2021 Postponed: Bio-bubble wasn't breached, travel might have infected players, says Sourav Ganguly

The IPL 2021 was on May 4 suspended for an indefinite period after players and/or support staff from Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad tested positive for the deadly virus. The pandemic is on the rise in India in the past few weeks as more than 3 lakh people are testing positive and more than 3000 lives are being lost on a daily basis.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Ganguly said it is difficult to say how players were infected.

IPL 2021 will resume from where we left off: Brijesh Patel

"I don't think so. The report we got is that there's no breach of the bubble. How it happened is very difficult to say. How so many people are getting (infected) in the country is also very difficult to say."

When asked if hosting the tournament in one or two cities have been a better option, the legendary India cricketer said when the decision was taken by the BCCI there were not many COVID cases in the country.

IPL 2021 Suspended: Organisers could have tweaked few things - Cummins on hosting tournament in India

"As I said, when we decided all this, there was no (Covid spike) in India. So it's very easy to say now, but when this tournament was organised, Covid numbers (in India) were nothing. We started with Mumbai and finished there without any case. And Mumbai was very high (number of active Covid cases) then," Dada added further.

When asked about the future of the IPL 2021, which now stands postponed indefinitely, Ganguly said it's too early to say.

IPL 2021 Suspended: Australian contingent to reach Maldives by chartered flight

Asked about the safe passage of foreign players to their respective countries, Ganguly said: "They will all be fine. They are all looked after and they will all reach home. The Australians will reach the Maldives tomorrow, finish their quarantine and then reach Australia safely. So I don't see any issue."