IPL 2021 Postponed: BCCI to arrange for safe, secure passage for all participants

Kolkata Knight Riders duo Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier along with Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach L Balaji were the first who tested positive for the deadly virus, putting the tournament in disarray.

On Tuesday (May 4), Delhi Capitals' Amit Mishra and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive leading to the IPL 2021 being postponed indefinitely. After an emergency meeting held by the IPL Governing Council and the BCCI, they unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.

BCCI suspends IPL 2021 indefinitely as COVID-19 disaster strikes the league

BCCI later released an official statement that they do not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. And added the decision to suspend IPL with immediate effect was taken keeping the safety, health, and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

"These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times," the BCCI said in an official statement.

IPL 2021: Rescheduling will become a nightmare for BCCI

The BCCI also said that it will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021, while they also thanked all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners, and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.