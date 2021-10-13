IPL 2021, Qualifier 2, DC vs KKR: Watson lauds Kolkata top order and calls Pant a match winner

KKR had registered just two wins from 7 matches during the first phase in India. But the Kolkata-based franchise turned things around in the second phase in UAE with 5 wins from 7 matches to qualify for the play-offs in fourth position.

Eoin Morgan-led side didn't stop there as they extended their winning run to three with a comprehensive win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Monday (October 11).

Following their run in UAE, KKR earned a lot of plaudits and Watson too joined in as the former all rounder praised the top batting order for the sides performance and said the change in opening pair has done the trick for them.

"KKR really turned things around since Shubman Gill and Iyer (Venkatesh) have started opening the batting and really taking on the game. You can see a big shift from the first leg of the IPL in India to the one in the UAE," Watson was quoted as saying by ANI.

While Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have given good starts, Watson added that Rahul Tripathi's ability to score in the middle overs is also a big reason for KKR's run in UAE.

"The intensity that they showed from ball one was very obvious and they are able to capitalize on it in the first six overs and because Tripathi (Rahul) in particular has been so good in middle overs, that it has set up a platform for KKR to turn things around," he added.

Watson also lavished praise on the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant and advised the southpaw to play with freedom ahead of IPL 2021's second Qualifier.

"My advice to Rishabh Pant is to play with freedom, have that air of arrogance and confidence - that he does when he's at his best like he did in that last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), those one-handed sixes," said Watson.

"He's absolutely crazy, the skills that he's got, and for me, the advice would be to go out and have that confidence. Don't allow the situations, the leaderships to dictate how you play. You go out and play with freedom - take the game on," he added.

Watson called Pant the 'match winner' and said that everyone including himself as the captain wants to see him take away the match from the opposition.

"If you feel that you can line up a bowler, then you fully commit to it and take him on - because he is a match-winner. He can take the game away from the opposition very quickly - and everyone wants to see that, the team wants to see that and him as a leader wants to see that as well," said Watson.

KKR and DC clash on Wednesday (October 13) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah for the place in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against CSK.

(With Agency inputs)