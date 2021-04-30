Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB vs RCB trends on Twitter as KL Rahul, Chris Gayle bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore

By

Ahmedabad, April 30: The term 'RCB vs RCB' is trending on Twitter during the match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and invited his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Punjab Kings' captain, KL Rahul, to bat first. The jersey colours of the two teams also forced the fans to call it a match between RCB players.

Rahul opened the innings along with Prabhsimran Singh against his former franchise. Singh was dismissed early by RCB bowler Kyle Jamieson and in came Chris Gayle, another former RCB cricketer. Both Rahul and Gayle forged a partnership of 80 runs for the second wicket.

1
50834

Gayle started attacking RCB bowlers from the word go and played a knock of 42 off 24 deliveries, including six boundaries and 2 sixes. The explosive left-handed batsman was looking in his elements in the match as he was brilliantly timing the ball. Before getting dismissed in a bizarre fashion while trying to hook Daniel Sams but failed and the wicketkeeper pouched a simple catch.

Rahul, however, stayed at the crease and helped his team post a decent 179/5 in the first innings. The in-form and exceedingly talented batsman hammered unbeaten 91 off 57 deliveries. His brilliantly paced innings was studded with seven fours and five sixes. With that innings, Rahul also became the highest run-scorer in the tournament and got the orange cap.

Here's how the fans reacted watching Rahul and Gayle taking RCB bowlers to the cleaners:

Story first published: Friday, April 30, 2021, 22:05 [IST]
