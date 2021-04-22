Cricket
IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Live Updates: Royals off to shaky start as RCB pick up early wickets

rcb vs rr

Bengaluru, April 22: The Royal Challengers Bangalore is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in match no. 16 of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday.

The Challengers are the only team who are unbeaten this season. Having won three matches on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led side currently lie second on the table, with six points, behind Chennai Super Kings, the difference being the net run rate.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh on the table having gotten their season off to an inconsistent start. The Royals have just won one out of their three contests this season and will be entering the game on the back of a defeat.

While RCB are currently on a high and are being led by the seasoned Virat Kohli, RR are being led by Sanju Samson, who is leading the side for the first time. Moreover, Royals season has been marred by injuries with Ben Stokes being the latest casualty and being ruled out of for the entire season.

The RCB vs RR match is being played at the Wankhede. While Royals have played all their matches here this season, this will be RCB’s first match of the season in Mumbai.

While the scales are heavily tilted in Bangalore’s favour, the inaugural champions always promise a good fight and the 16th match of the season could be another high-scoring contest.

Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the RCB vs RR IPL match:

07:49 pm

WICKET!! Jamieson picks up the second wicket of the evening. Kane Richardson takes a really good catch running in from mid-on to send opener Manan Vohra back to the dugout. RR off to shaky start. Vohra goes for 7 off 9 as RR reduced to 16/2 in 13.5 overs

07:43 pm

Captain Sanju Samson the new batsman in. Superb over from Siraj as he picks up a wicket and gives away just one run. RR at 14/1 after 3 overs

07:41 pm

BOWLED!!! And Siraj hands RCB a rocking start removing the dangerous Jos Buttler. Buttler goes for 8 off 8

07:38 pm

FOUR! Vohra pulls this to the midwicket boundary

07:35 pm

Jamieson up next. A dot to begin

07:33 pm

FOUR!! First boundary of the evening after four consecutive dots. Buttler gets his innings underway with a boundary. Two boundaries to finish the over. 8 runs off the first over

07:31 pm

Manan Vohra and Jos Buttler open. Dot to begin the proceedings

07:28 pm

Play gets underway at the Wankhede. The umpires walk in. RCB huddle done.

07:15 pm

The RCB skipper won the toss but made way for Samson thinking he had lost the toss!

07:10 pm

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI against RR:

07:10 pm

Rajasthan Royals playing XI against RCB:

07:07 pm

Samson after the toss: Shreyas Gopal comes in place of Jaydev Unadkat

07:06 pm

Virat Kohli after winning the toss: We’ve seen dew and it continues to be a high scoring ground. We’ve been batting well and we’re very confident that we can chase it down. One change in the team. Rajat Patidar misses out and Kane Richardson comes into the line up

07:01 pm

Toss Update: Tails is the call. Looks like Kohli won the toss and didn't realise it as he made way for Samson! RCB won the toss and opted to bowl

06:31 pm

Half an hour to go for the RCB vs RR toss. In the head-to-head count, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals are on equal footing, having won ten matches each. But in tonight's game at the Wankhede, the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore team will have the upperhand as they head into the game on the back of three consecutive victories. An experienced Kohli vs new captain Samson.

06:00 pm

An hour to go for the toss at Wankhede. Will a change in venue, hamper RCB’s winning run? With explosive batsmen in both line-ups, tonight’s game promises to be a game of sixes! Toss at 7:00pm

05:50 pm

Bangalore vs Rajasthan: While Sanju Samson-led Royals have won one and lost two on this ground, the Virat Kohli-led Challengers will be playing their first match of the season at the Wankhede. Kohli's men have completed a successful Chennai leg, having won three matches on the trot.

05:43 pm

The previous match, we witnessed an onslaught from Maxwell and ABD! Another one on the cards tonight at the Wankhede?

05:03 pm

The two teams will enter tonight’s game with contrasting fortunes. While Virat Kohli-led RCB are the only team to remain unbeaten this side, winning three on the trot, Sanju Samson’s Royals have won only one, while losing two.

05:02 pm

Hello & welcome to mykhel’s coverage of match no. 16 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Tonight’s clash at the Wankhede Stadium will see a troubled Rajasthan Royals face off against the high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore. Stay tuned as we bring you the toss, pitch and match updates. The match is set to get underway at 7:30pm IST in Mumbai.

Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 16:59 [IST]
