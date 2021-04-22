IPL 2021: RCB vs RR, Match 16 Live Updates: Royals off to shaky start as RCB pick up early wickets

The Challengers are the only team who are unbeaten this season. Having won three matches on the trot, the Virat Kohli-led side currently lie second on the table, with six points, behind Chennai Super Kings, the difference being the net run rate.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals are currently placed seventh on the table having gotten their season off to an inconsistent start. The Royals have just won one out of their three contests this season and will be entering the game on the back of a defeat.

While RCB are currently on a high and are being led by the seasoned Virat Kohli, RR are being led by Sanju Samson, who is leading the side for the first time. Moreover, Royals season has been marred by injuries with Ben Stokes being the latest casualty and being ruled out of for the entire season.

The RCB vs RR match is being played at the Wankhede. While Royals have played all their matches here this season, this will be RCB’s first match of the season in Mumbai.

While the scales are heavily tilted in Bangalore’s favour, the inaugural champions always promise a good fight and the 16th match of the season could be another high-scoring contest.

Here mykhel brings you the live updates of the RCB vs RR IPL match: