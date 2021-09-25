IPL 2021: RR vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals stroll past Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs

The Capitals now have 16 points and have gone up in the IPL 2021 points table to be perched at the No 1 slot.

In the IPL 2021 on Saturday (September 25), Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Delhi are placed second in the table with 14 points, same as Chennai Super Kings but behind them on net run rate.

While Rajasthan are in the bottom half, 5th to be precise with 8 points. A win can take them to 10 points in the IPL 2021 points table. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently on the 4th place with 8 points.

RR can go ahead of RCB too and reach the third spot. Even though both RR and RCB have 10 points, the Royals have better net run rate. A defeat will saw them stay put at No 5 and getting into more tough paths in their quest for play-off berth.

The IPL 2021's race to knockouts are hotting up, and this match between RR and DC will have some bearing on it.

Here's then the updates from the match between Rishabh Pant-led Capitals and Sanju Samson captained Royals. Stay on this page for all action.

Auto Refresh Feeds That's all from this match folks. Over to Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. All ovah!!! DC beat RR by 33 runs. and for all practical purposes they have qualified for the Play offs with 16 points. Dhawan drops Sanju on 58. But just a footnote than any real impact moment. Sanju has scored more than 50 per cent of RR's runs and only Lomror has reached double digit other than Sanju. A story indeed. Tewatia went for a pull but never timed it good thanks to Nortje's extra pace. Easy picking for Hetmyer. Nortje is back for the 18th over and he gets the wicket of Tewatia. RR is 99 for 6, Samson has reached his 50. He played a lone hand for RR today. Sanju has played a wonderful reverse swat off Axar. Lovely timing. He is batting at a different level. It is the second strategic break. Sanju has played some handsome shots. 73 to win in the last 5 overs. Will we see a miracle or is it a bit too late? The slowness of the pitch is taking off the value from many of the RR batsmen shots. Rahul Tewatia has joined Sanju Samson. A little over 13 per over is required. Parag is castled by Axar after the batsman went for an almighty pull. RR are 55/5. Steve Smith on for Prithvi Shaw, who has been out with an ankle issue. 11 overs and RR are 49 for 4. Sanju and Riyan Parag are out there. But they need some serious shift and now. Out Lomror. Holed out to Avesh off Rabada. 48 for 4 RR now. 9 overs 43/3. And here is the first strategic break. 6, first for RR by Mahipal Lomror off Ashwin. 28 for 3 after 7 overs. RR will do good with some momentum shifting from here. Here comes Kagiso Rabada. 250 T20 wickets for Ashwin. Remarkable. Ashwin came in and dismissed Miller straightaway. RR 17/3. Sanju Samson is saved by DRS. He had pulled Nortje and Pant made a tumbling catch and was given out. But DRS made it clear that the deflection was off his shoulder. Sanju Samson and David Miller are the new batsmen. RR are 6/2. This is the kind of start DC would have been hoping for. Nortje strikes first up. Jaiswal edges to Pant. A decision abetted by DRS. Out. Livingstone caught behind off by Pant off Avesh Khan. Perfect start for DC. RR begin chase through Yashaswi Jaiswal and Liam Livingstone. If any team can defend this, it is DC. Rabada, Nortje, Ashwin. Well let's see in 15 minutes. 154 for 6 it is for DC. A par for the total, we would say. 145 for 6 in 19 overs. Six precious balls for DC. How much they can add. Wicket NO 6. Axar Patel is holed out to David Miller and long on off Sakariya for 12. DC are 142 for 6. Just like that Axar Patel comes up with a massive shot for 6 off Sakariya. Last three overs coming up. DC somehow need another 30 runs. Can they do? Oh No. Just as we thought of something big from Hetmyer, he is out. He sliced Fizz to Sakariya at short square leg. Out for 28. DC 121 for 5. 3 fours by Hetmyer in this over off Tyagi. Wonderful batting from the West Indian. The key for DC here is Hetmyer. He needs to stay till the end to take them to a defendable total. 100 up for DC in the 15th over. They still have time to add a few more serious runs. Lalit Yadav joins Hetmyer in the middle. Wicket. Shreyas is stumped by Sanju off Rahul Tewatia for 43. And DC are 90/4. DC haven't been able to break away here, partly due to the sluggish pitch. Shimron Hetmyer is in the middle now. Rishabh is played on for 24 off Fizz. Brilliant move by Sanju to bring back pacer. 79 in 11 overs. And Mustafizur is back into attack after that very first over. Beautiful hit for a six by Shreyas off Shamsi, 50 partnership too. First strategic time out now. Back in two minutes or so. Lot of 2s in this alliance between Pant and Shreyas. and 50 up for DC. in 8.2 overs. Here Shamsi, the left=arm wrist spinner from SA. End of 6 Power Play block, DC are 36/2. It means that a total in the vicinty of 160 could be tough to chase. Since this is an afternoon game, the pitch might not change too drastically and the dew factor too will not come into play. The issue here is ball is not coming on to bat and the batsmen have to reach out for shots. RR bowlers have made it tougher for them too cutting the pace of the ball. DC have trusted pair of Shreyas and skipper in the middle. Sakariya gets Shaw out for 1. DC are 21/2. The 4 overs have been bowled by 4 bowlers for RR and they have done really well too. 18 for 0 after 3 overs, as the DC openers are not timing as good as they would have liked to. Change in bowling. Chetan Sakariya replaces Fizz. The DC openers are gradually sussing up the track. Action time then. Dhawan and Shaw are in the middle. Mustafizur will operate with new ball. So, 20 minutes to match then. RR makes two changes. Chris Morris and Evin Lews miss out. Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller in. Ok thats then. DC is going to play with just 3 overseas players. Big call. Rishabh Pant - We were looking to bowl first as well, but it doesn't matter. There will be a bit on the wicket in the day game. One change for us, Lalit Yadav replaces Marcus Stoinis. It's good to be nearing a record, but we're not looking at individual performances, not thinking too much about qualifying. Sanju Samson - We will bowl first. It's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have all settled down and moved on to this game, it was a complete team effort by everyone. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris miss out; Tabraiz Shamsi and David Miller are in. They have a balanced side, we are looking forward to an exciting game Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi TOSS Rajasthan win toss and they are bowling first. The match starts at 3.30 PM IST while the toss is at 3 PM IST. So, follow the MyKhel Updates to catch all the latest info about this match. DC has 12 points and RR has 8. Today's result can bring some notable shuffle in the IPL 2021 points table, particularly if Royals win.