Top 10 Upcoming Cricket Players In India; Watch out for them In New Year

MyKhel is looking at 10 promising cricketers, some are already become a familiar name and others might just follow the suit.

1 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj has already played two T20Is for India and promises to play many more. In the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy he notched up three hundreds on the trot for Maharashtra and when the selectors sit down to pick India ODI squad for South Africa they will have to consider the name of the 24-year-old Ruturaj.

2 Ravi Bishnoi

This 21-year-old Rajasthan leg-spinner has already made a fine impression in the IPL for Punjab Kings, though they did not retain him. From 23 matches, Bishnoi has taken 24 wickets at a very good economy of 6.9 spread across two seasons. Soon, we will listen his name among India probables.

3 Arshdeep Singh

The 22-year-old Punjab left-arm pacer is another bright prospect. He was the second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021, earning a retention. He is a cool customer at death and has also worked up good pace in recent times. Arshdeep can be marked for bigger things in future.

4 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 19-year-old opener has played some fine innings for Rajasthan Royals so far and with little more guidance and exposure, the left-hander can do wonders. A clean hitter of the ball, Yashasvi could be well on his way to India colours in sometime, and 2022 could a big year for him.

5 R Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore, the 25-year-old left-arm spinner, from Tamil Nadu has been impressive in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He had earned a contract with Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 but could not get a game. He will be eager to showcase his skills on bigger platforms in 2022.

6 Shahrukh Khan

The big-hitting middle-order batsman from Tamil Nadu has already created an impression. His last ball six against Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final would only have increased his stokes. The 26-year-old from Chennai could do some taller feats in 2022.

7 Abhinav Manohar

At 27, this Karnataka cricketer is a bit of late bloomer. The Bangalore United Cricket Club player had an impressive run with the bat in the KSCA T20 and got selected for the state for this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In state leagues his strike-rate hovers around a stunning 190 and if he manages a contract with an IPL team then 2022 could see more of Abhinav.

8 Darshan Nalkande

Darshan, the 23-year-old fast medium bowler from Vidarbha, had already bagged a contract with Punjab Kings but is yet to make his IPL debut. He can bowl at brisk medium and grabbed 13 wickets for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including four wickets in four balls against Karnataka in the semis. Darshan will be eyeing 2022 with lot of hopes.

9 Ashwin Hebbar

The 26-year-old Andhra batsman is another player to look out for in the New Year. He made 279 runs in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at a very good strike rate of 194 and struck a hundred too. If Ashwin can replicate that performance in the coming year then we can see some more of him.

10 Tanmay Agarwal

The 26-year from Hyderabad was at the forefront of Hyderabad’s charge in SMAT, scoring upwards of 300 runs and emerged the top run-getter in the tournament. An IPL contract can help Tanmay display his skills at a wider canvas and he will also be looking at New Year 2022 with a big bag of hopes.