IPL 2021: RR vs SRH, Highlights: Ton-up Jos Buttler, bowlers help Royals hammer Sunrisers by 55 runs

New Delhi, May 2: Rajasthan Royals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 28 of IPL 2021 at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Sunday (May 2). It is going to be the first game of the doubleheader.
Both SRH and RR are placed at the bottom of the table as they occupy the seventh and eighth position. While seventh-placed RR were handed their fourth loss of the season by reigning champions Mumbai Indians, eighth-placed SRH suffered their fifth loss to table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.
SRH have announced Kane Williamson will lead the team for the remainder of the season, replacing David Warner. Under the New Zealand skipper's leadership, the Orange Army must be looking for a turnaround.
Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and RR:
It's all over! Rajasthan Royals have thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 55 runs. This has been a clinical win by Sanju Samson and his men.
Four! Bhuvneshwar gets a boundary off Morris.
Four! A boundary for Sandeep Sharma on the final delivery of Mustafizur's over. SRH - 149/8 in 18 overs.
Wicket! Rashid Khan (0) tries to clear Mustafizur over long-off but fails to get the distance and Chriss Morris takes the catch. SRH - 143/8 in 17.2 overs.
Bowled!! Chris Morris clean bowls Kedar Jadhav for 19. SRH - 142/7 in 17 overs.
Wicket! Anuj Rawat takes a stunning catch running backwards and Samad's innings comes to an end for 10. Another wicket for Morris. SRH - 142/6 in 16.3 overs.
After 16 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 140/5. They need 81 off 24 deliveries.
SIXX!!! Abdul Samad pulls Sakariya for a maximum. He gets off the mark in style
Wicket! Mohammed Nabi's cameo comes to an end as he departs for 17. Riyan Parag takes the catch and Mustafizur gets the second scalp. SRH - 127/5 in 14.2 overs.
Mohammed Nabi smashed two big maximums in that Rahul Tewatia over and SRH reach 126/4 in 14 overs.
SIX!! Mohammed Nabi hits Tewatia for a maximum.
Wicket! Kartik Tyagi gets rid of big man Kane Williamson for 20. David Miller takes an easy catch at deep mid-wicket as the batsman pulled him but failed to clear it. SRH - 105/4 in 12.5 overs.
100 up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 12 overs, but they have lost 3 wickets in the process in the mammoth run chase.
SIX!! Kedar Jadhav hits Rahul Tewatia over long-on for a maximum.
7 runs and the wicket of Vijay Shankar for Morris from that over. SRH - 89/3 in 11 overs.
Wicket! Short-pitched off-cutter from Morris and Vijay Shankar (8) tried to slash him but got a leading edge. David Miller takes a simple catch at mid-on. SRH - 85/3 in 10.4 overs.
Dropped! Chetan Sakariya fails to take Kane Williamson's catch at mid-on.
At the halfway stage, Sunrisers have reached 82/2. They still require 139 runs in 60 deliveries. The asking rate is 14+ now for SRH.
At the 10 over mark in this chase, #SRH have just a 3% chance of victory according to WinViz. The required rate is already above 13rpo, with well over 100 runs still needed. It'll take something very special for Williamson's men to win from here. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021
Four! Vijay Shankar just nurdles the short-pitched delivery from Tewatia and gets a boundary towards fine-leg.
The fall of set openers has resulted in putting a brake in the flow of runs for SRH. They have reached 74/2 after 9 overs.
Wicket! Jonny Bairstow (30) is caught by debutant Anuj Rawat. Tewatia dismisses the danger man. SRH - 70/2 after 8 overs.
FOUR! Bairstow finds the gap behind the square on the leg side and gets a boundary
SRH reach 61/1 after 7 overs.
Wicket! Mustafizur Rahman has clean bowled Manish Pandey (31) on the first delivery of his second over. SRH - 57/1 in 6.1 overs.
11 runs came from that Chris Morris over and Sunrisers have reached 57/0 after 6 overs. This has been a good start for SRH in the big run chase.
A flying start for #SRH. They have been much more aggressive than RR were in the Powerplay (Attack Rating 187 v 151), but have played with less risk (false shots 19% v 22%). #IPL2021 #RRvSRH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021
Four! Another boundary for Manish this time he hits it towards mid-wicket boundary.
Four!! Manish Pandey creates room and hits Morris over mid-on for a boundary.
SIX!! Manish Pandey pulls Kartik and gets a maximum over mid-wicket.
SIX!! Manish Pandey goes inside-out and hits Kartik over extra cover for a maximum.
6,4,4,1,1,0! 16 runs came from that over bowled by Sakariya. SRH reach 30/0 after 4 overs.
Four, Four! Bairstow follows it up with a boundary towards mid-off and then hits a four towards cover.
SIX!! Jonny Bairstow welcomes Chetan Sakariya with a flat-six over long-off.
Another tidy over from young Kartik Tyagi as he concedes just 3 from it. Sunrisers Hyderabad reach 14/0 after 3 overs.
A boundary came from the first over bowled by Kartik Tyagi. SRH - 4/0 after 1st over.
Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey begin the run chase for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kartik Tyagi starts with the new ball for RR.
SIX!! Miller hits a maximum over extra cover and with that shot Rajasthan Royals post 220/3 in 20 overs.
Vijay Shankar bowls the final over for SRH.
Bowled! Inside-edge and Buttler gets played-on. Sandeep dismisses the big man for 124. RR - 209/3 in 19 overs.
SIX!! Buttler hits the Free-Hit delivery over extra cover for a biggie.
SIXX!! Buttler hammers Sandeep over long-on for another biggie and it is a No-Ball as well. 200 up for RR.
Last five centurions in the IPL: Shikhar Dhawan - 106* v Punjab Ben Stokes - 107* v MI Sanju Samson - 119 v Punjab Devdutt Padikkal - 101* v RR Jos Buttler - 101* v SRH Three out of five are RR players.
SIX!! Sandeep Sharma misses the yorker length and the ball lands in the slot for Buttler and the batsman hits him over long-off for a maximum.
After 18 overs, Rajasthan Royals reach 185/2. Buttler and Parag are batting well and look to finish with a flourish for their team.
SIX!! Riyan Parag too joins the party as he hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar over long-on for a maximum.
100!!! Maiden T20 CENTURY for Jos Buttler he becomes the fourth English batsman to have slammed a Test and an IPL ton.
England batsmen with both a Test ton, and an IPL ton:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021
Kevin Pietersen
Jonny Bairstow
Ben Stokes
Jos Buttler#IPL2021 #RRvSRH
Wicket! A stunning catch from Abdul Samad as he catches Samson (48) inches before the boundary rope. Vijay Shankar gets the wicket. The ball hit the bottom of the bat. RR - 167/2
Four! Another mistimed shot and another boundary for Buttler and he moves on to 95*
13 came from that over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. RR reach 159/1 after 16 overs.
Four! Mistimed shot from Buttler and the batsman gets a lucky boundary towards third man.
Four! Samson welcomes Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a boundary.
1,6,4,0,4,6!! Buttler unleashes himself in that over from Nabi and hits 21 runs from that over. RR - 146/1 after 15 overs.
Four! Buttler hits Nabi straight down the ground and gets a boundary.
SIX, Four!! Short-pitched delivery from Nabi and Buttler pulls him for a maximum. Buttler follows it up with a boundary on the very next ball.
Mohammed Nabi has been brought in the attack for SRH.
SIX!! Jos Buttler hits Khaleel over long-on for a maximum. After 14 overs, RR reach 125/1.
Four! Top-edge from Samson and he gets a boundary towards third man. With that shot came a 100-run stand between him and Buttler.
Royals must now eye 175 from this stage.
SRH let down by fielding. Both Buttler ans Samson should have gone long back. Now they are beginning to cut loose. Rajasthan have some big hitters in the dug out too. Total could swell beyond 175— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 2, 2021
17 runs leaked by Sandeep from that over and RR reach 111/1 after 13 overs.
SIXX!! Flat six from Buttler off Sandeep and with that shot he also notches up his first fifty of the season. 100 comes up for Royals as well.
39 balls for Jos Buttler's half-century. Only two of his 45 half-centuries in T20 cricket have been slower. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021
Four!!! Scoop shot from Jos Buttler and he gets a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed. RR - 94/1 after 12 overs.
Rashid Khan ends his quota of 4 overs with 1/24. RR reach 86/1 after 11 overs.
Four! Samson hits Rashid over mid-on and the ball races towards the boundary.
Tidy over from Sandeep Sharma as he concedes just 6 runs from it. RR - 77/1 after 10 overs.
Dropped! Sanju Samson hits over mid-off and Manish Pandey puts down a sitter in the deep. Sandeep Sharma had almost broken the fifty-plus partnership.
4 runs came from Rashid Khan's third over and the Royals reach 71/1 after 9 overs.
Four! Slower-one from Khaleel and Samson cuts it behind the point region and gets a boundary. RR - 67/1 after 8 overs.
Four! Slower-one from Khaleel and Samson cuts it behind the point region and gets a boundary.
Rajasthan Royals reach 60/1 after 7 overs.
SIX!! Sanju Samson drives the overpitched delivery from Shankar and gets a maximum over long-off.
SIX!!! Jos Buttler pulls Vijay Shankar and gets a maximum over mid-wicket. With that shot came Fifty up for Royals.
4,0,4,1,0,0! Jos Buttler gathers 8 runs from the first three deliveries bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But the pacer concedes just a single on the next three deliveries. RR reach 42/1 after 6 overs.
Rashid concedes 4 runs from his second over. He almost had Jos Buttler's wicket had Vijay Shankar not misjudged the ball which dipped a few inches before him. RR - 33/1 after 5 overs.
12 runs came from that over bowled by Khaleel and RR reach 29/1 after 4 overs.
Four! Jos Buttler hits a boundary towards deep fine and Rashid makes a valiant effort to stop it but fails.
SIXXXX!!! Sanju Samson gets off the mark on the very first delivery as he hit Khaleel Ahmed over mid-wicket for a maximum.
Wicket!! Yashasvi Jaiswal gets trapped in front by Rashid Khan after getting hit for 12 runs. Rajasthan Royals - 17/1 after 3 overs.
DRS Lost! Williamson goes upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Yashasvi. But the ball-tracking showed it was missing stumps.
Four! Yashasvi welcomes Rashid Khan with a boundary off sweep shot. Rashid has been introduced in the power play to get Buttler's wicket.
Jos Buttler v Rashid Khan in T20:— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) May 2, 2021
10 runs
16 balls
4 wickets
Jaiswal would be well-advised to try and take the strike here. #IPL2021 #RRvSRH
Good start from Sandeep Sharma as he concedes just 3 from it. RR - 5/0 after 2 overs.
Tidy first over bowled by Bhuvneshwar as he concedes just 2 from it. RR - 2/0 (1).
RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler walk in the middle to start batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for SRH.
Tom Moody: Firstly he's (David Warner) not going to be playing in this game and that's purely a decision based on the combination. We've come to the conclusion that at this stage two overseas bat, an all-rounder and Rashid Khan is our best combination. We looked at it very closely. Obviously Bairstow's form and Williamson's form is at a great height and we are very thrilled with the way they are playing and we had to make a hard call and someone had to miss out and unfortunately for Davey on this occasion, it's him. He's been pretty good. Obviously been shocked and disappointed, you would be disappointed if wasn't feel that way like an elite sportsperson. They want to be playing, they want to be proving themselves to be doing their best they possibly can for the team and he's come to terms with the logic behind what we are trying to achieve as a team perspective and a franchise perspective and he's been terrific since. He's rallied around the team and more importantly the team has also rallied around him. What's happened in the past I don't it's that relevant when it comes to today. I think it's more to do with how you approach the game today from the strategic point of view and also the mindset point of view. We've obviously had some significant changes within the group in the last 24 to 48 hours with the change in personnel on the field and the leadership change with Kane Williamson leading. So it's how quickly we make those adjustments and take advantage of the fresh look.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Sanju Samson: The last match we played here was a noon game as well and it's good to set a strong total. You only look for a good start in the powerplay and build up from there. Two changes: Unadkat is resting and Tyagi comes in. Anuj Rawat is making his debut in place of Shivam Dube. We just want to keep it simple and express ourselves, see the ball and react accordingly.
Warner dropped from the playing XI!
Top run-scorer among overseas batsmen in IPL (5447 runs)— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 2, 2021
Only man to win the Orange Cap three times (2015, 2017, 2019)
500+ runs in 6 consecutive IPL seasons he played (2014-2017, 2019-2020)
Ave 42.22, best among all batsmen with 3000+ IPL runs.
- @davidwarner31 dropped!
Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bowl. After a few conversations with guys who have played here, we think it should be a consistent surface. Three changes: Nabi, Bhuvi and Samad are back. Warner, Suchit and Kaul miss out on this one. We know that as a group we need to come together and build on the positive parts. It has been difficult, but we need to pull together now. This captaincy change is very sudden, so I just need to pick up and make the small adjustments which hopefully will reflect on the result. The goal for the last half of the campaign is to improve our performances. There are many areas we need to improve, wickets in the powerplay is one. We have to do our best with our resources and it's important we adjust to the conditions.
In recent years @davidwarner31 has been the defining player for @SunRisers. This is a big call. Luckily for them,the new captain,Kane Williamson, is hugely respected within the team and among the fans. But it will take time for the fans to come to terms with the absence of Warner— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 2, 2021
Toss Update: Match 28: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl against Royals.
Warner tries left-arm spin in the nets.
.@davidwarner31 trying some new variations with his left-arm spin 👌😄#VIVOIPL #RRvSRH pic.twitter.com/X35cyMyHHf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2021
'We had to make the hard call - somebody has to miss out and unfortunately it's him'. SRH director of cricket Tom Moody confirms that David Warner won't be playing today.
Hello and welcome to the live updates from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Final training for #RRvSRH ⚔️#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/eGnFwcAexq— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2021
Royals' two victories came over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while their defeats came against Punjab Kings, MI, CSK and RCB. Sunrisers, on the other hand, won only against PBKS and, suffered defeats to CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and DC, In the head-to-head battle between the two, SRH take a slight edge with 7 wins as opposed to RR's 6 wins in their 13 meetings so far in IPL. In the most recent meeting, SRH defeated RR by 8 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE.
Royals may rethink their batting order in the games to come with David Miller finding very little time in the middle. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are yet to shine in this edition but are expected to be given more time due to their all-round ability.
SRH have already hinted that they are going to make big changes from their next game and they might just rest Warner and bring in either Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi into the side. The late change may also see Wriddhiman Saha return to the opening slot if Warner is rested.
