IPL 2021: RR vs SRH, Highlights: Ton-up Jos Buttler, bowlers help Royals hammer Sunrisers by 55 runs

Both SRH and RR are placed at the bottom of the table as they occupy the seventh and eighth position. While seventh-placed RR were handed their fourth loss of the season by reigning champions Mumbai Indians, eighth-placed SRH suffered their fifth loss to table-toppers Chennai Super Kings.

SRH have announced Kane Williamson will lead the team for the remainder of the season, replacing David Warner. Under the New Zealand skipper's leadership, the Orange Army must be looking for a turnaround.

Here are the live updates from the match between SRH and RR:

Royals' two victories came over Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, while their defeats came against Punjab Kings, MI, CSK and RCB. Sunrisers, on the other hand, won only against PBKS and, suffered defeats to CSK, MI, RCB, KKR and DC, In the head-to-head battle between the two, SRH take a slight edge with 7 wins as opposed to RR's 6 wins in their 13 meetings so far in IPL. In the most recent meeting, SRH defeated RR by 8 wickets in IPL 2020 in UAE.

Royals may rethink their batting order in the games to come with David Miller finding very little time in the middle. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are yet to shine in this edition but are expected to be given more time due to their all-round ability.

SRH have already hinted that they are going to make big changes from their next game and they might just rest Warner and bring in either Jason Holder or Mohammad Nabi into the side. The late change may also see Wriddhiman Saha return to the opening slot if Warner is rested.