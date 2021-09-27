IPL 2021: SRH vs RR, Match 40 Toss, Playing XIs: Rajasthan Royals elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

On Monday, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

A few changes in both sides. Jason Roy is set to make his debut for SRH as he was handed the cap during the huddle. The out-of-form David Warner dropped from the playing XI, while Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav also miss out. Apart from Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg and Siddharth Kaul come in for SRH.

Meanwhile in the Rajasthan dugout the playing XI will see few changes due to fitness issues. The young Karthik Tyagi is out due to some injury issues. Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat and Evin Lewis come in for Royals while Shamsi and Miller miss out.

Both teams head into the match on the back of defeats. While Royals went down to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs, Sunrisers lost to the Punjab Kings.

While the Royals must win the match against Sunrisers, to stay afloat in the playoffs race, the Hyderabad team will play for pride, after becoming the first team to crash out of the playoffs race.

Both sides have played nine matches this season, with Royals registering four wins and the Sunrisers notching just one win. Rajasthan are currently placed sixth in the points table with eight points. Meanwhile, Sunrisers are languishing at the bottom of the table.

In their reverse fixture this season, the Sanju Samson-led Royals registered a massive 55-run win over struggling Sunrisers. In their last five encounters Rajasthan have win three matches, holding the edge over Kane Williamson's side.

SRH vs RR Playing XIs:

SRH Playing 11: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

RR Playing 11: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Capt, wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain's Speak:

Kane Williamson (SRH): Important we adapt quickly. Roy comes in for Warner. Couple of changes today, young guys come in.

Sanju Samson (RR): The combination and atmosphere suits batting here first. The last defeat was hard. We are confident enough and we are a much better. Some fitness issues. Karthik Tyagi out due to injury issues. Morris and Lewis come in as Shamsi and Miller out.