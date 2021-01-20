IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad: List of released and retained players

Bengaluru, January 20: Ahead of the upcoming mini-auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 20) retained most of its players from the IPL 2020 squad and only five players have been released.
No big names have been let go and only players like Fabien Allen and Billy Stanlake have been shown the door ahead of the upcoming season.
In December 2020, SRH had appointed Tom Moody as its Director of Cricket. Last year, SRH was hampered by injuries as the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh missed a major part of the season.
But Warner's inspired leadership helped the side reach the playoffs. Warner's side had to suffer a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and as a result, the side was not able to reach the final. SRH had won the IPL title in 2016 under Warner after the side defeated RCB in the finals.
1. Retained players: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddharth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem.
2. Released players: Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Billy Stanlake, Prithvi Raj.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.