IPL 2021: Sunrisers pacer Natarajan Covid-19 positive, 6 members in isolation, match against DC to go ahead

Six team members, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who have been deemed as close contacts of Natarajan have been placed under isolation. The entire SRH team was tested again for Covid via RT-PCR method but all players have been tested negative except left-arm pacer Natarajan.

But as things stand now, Sunrisers IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals will go as per schedule, the IPL top brass said via a media release.

''Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

''The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation," said a media release from the IPL.

Here are the other members who are in isolation despite being tested negative in the RT-PCR test.

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time on Wednesday morning (September 22) and the test reports are negative.

As a result, the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, stated the IPL officials.

It may be recalled that the second phase of the IPL had to be shifted to UAE after the first part was cancelled following the surge of Covid-19 cases in India. There were several bubble breach cases in the league's first phase especially in Delhi Capitals' squad.

Some players like R Ashwin and Suresh Raina had withdrawn from the tournament in its nascent or middle stages.