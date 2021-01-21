IPL 2021: Thank you Lasith Malinga! Mumbai Indians spearhead leaves IPL, see amazing records!

The mutual faith shown by Mumbai and Malinga produced several brilliant moments on the field too. Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in IPL, 170 wickets from 122 matches with a respectful economy of a shade over 7. For Mumbai captains, Malinga has been the go-to man, in the Power Plays or at the death. He seldom disappointed too.

He has bowled 1155 dot balls in the IPL, fourth highest behind the Indian trio of Harbhajan Singh, R Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His presence and skills helped Mumbai win 4 IPL titles between 2015 and 2019. The most shining example of Malinga's ever-shining will came in the IPL 2019 when he landed the club its fourth IPL tile, bowling a sensational final over against Chennai Super Kings at Hyderabad.

The only blip in an otherwise flowing relation between Malinga and Indians came in 2018. The Mumbai side did not retain him ahead of the big auction and then did not buy him back from the auction too. But later, they roped him as the bowling coach/mentor for that season. But the likes of Ben Cutting, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan etc could not stand up for him. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Markande too impressed that season but Malinga was sorely missed on occasions.

That forced a rethink during the IPL 2019 and Malinga quickly showed age has not dulled his skills, taking 16 wickets from 12 matches, just three behind leader Bumrah. Once Malinga made himself unavailable for the IPL 2020, it was clear that the Lankan legend will struggle to get an extension and he is pushing 40 too. The parting of ways was just inevitable.

Rohit Sharma tweeted: "One of the best the game has seen. Truly a match-winner, his presence around the Mumbai Indians squad will be missed."

That unruly golden locks, a gentle kiss on the ball standing on top of his run-up, a searing yorker and that beaming smile, all will be missed. But he has given everlasting memories. Thank you Slinga!