Cricket
IPL 2021: We lost too many wickets in the middle: RR skipper Sanju Samson

By
RR opener Jos Buttler’s innings went in vain as the Royals crumbled in their run chase

Bengaluru, April 19: Rajasthan Royals fell to their second loss of the season as Chennai Super Kings notched up a crushing 45-run win in match no. 12 of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Entering the match on the back of a win, the Royals opted to bowl first against the Super Kings. Though Chetan Sakariya impressed with the ball with a three-wicket haul, the Chennai middle-order helped pile up the runs, before Dwayne Bravo took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs to set up a strong target of 188/9.

In response, the Rajasthan Royals crumbled like a pack of cards. Skipper Sanju Samson, who had scored a sizzling 119 in the first match of the season, fell for another single digit score - the second on the trot.

Moeen Ali led the bowling attack for Chennai as they restricted the Rajasthan team to 143/9, winning the match by 45 runs.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, RR skipper Samson said losing too many wickets in the middle hurt the Royals’ chances. “I think it was a good score to chase down, but we lost too many wickets in the middle. I think our bowlers bowled really well but they batted very deep - with Bravo coming way down. Maybe 10-15 runs extra conceded in the end.”

After failing with the willow in two consecutive matches, Samson said it is important to maintain composure throughout the season. “I think it’s very important to maintain good composure throughout the tournament. This format demands scoring runs at a high risk rate.”

Before signing off, the Royals skipper lauded Sakariya, who continued his good run and pocketed another three-wicket haul. “Sakariya has been doing really well. We’ve lost but definitely there are positives and it's good to look at the positives and move on,” signed off the Rajasthan captain.

With Monday’s (April 19) loss, Royals have now lost two out of their three encounters. The Royals will next face the dominant Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are the only team to remain unbeaten this season.

Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 23:58 [IST]
