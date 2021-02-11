IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings should bid for Shakib-Al-Hasan, a perfect backup for Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni would be keen to add an all-rounder

The MS Dhoni-led side only has slot left for the overseas player to fill and it will be tad confusing decision for them to decide on which player to go with.

Buying an all-rounder could be a priority for captain Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming on the D-Day.

In Shakib, the Yellow Army can get a left-handed batsman who can bat anywhere between number 3 and 6.

A quality spinner

The leg-spinner can also be a key spinner if the team requites to strengthen the spin department after releasing veteran spinners Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh. Shakib might have put Rs 2 crore tag against his name but can be an ideal pick for the Chennai-based franchise.

If the IPL 2021 is held at home, then Shakib could be one of the most lethal weapons for skipper Dhoni - who is known for utilising the spinners to perfection. The turning Chepauk tracks might make Shakib even more dangerous and given his familiarity with the pitches in India he could be one of the biggest weapons in CSK's arsenal.

A brilliant fielder, Dhoni would love to have

Shakib is an equally good fielder and possesses a safe pair of hands. With fielding being CSK's one of the weakest links in the previous edition, Dhoni and Fleming would be looking to improve that. Shakib is an outstanding fielder in the deep as well as in the 30-yard circle.

A like-for-like Ravindra Jadeja replacement

Ravindra Jadeja's stature in world cricket has grown manifolds in the last few years. The left-handed all-rounder has emerged as one of the key members of the CSK set up and the balance of the team gets disturbed whenever Jadeja misses the game due to injury.

Shakib could be a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja and ensure the team doesn't miss the Saurashtra all-rounder. With suspense over Jadeja's recuperation after that finger injury in Australia, CSK might just look at Shakib as an option.