Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings should bid for Shakib-Al-Hasan, a perfect backup for Ravindra Jadeja

By

New Delhi, Feb 11: He had been penalised by the ICC for not reporting a corrupt approach during the IPL 2019 season. Shakib was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad set-up back then and the Hyderabad-based franchise didn't retain him ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction.

The 33-year-old senior cricketer could be one of the most sought-after players during the IPL 2021 Auction for he could be a brilliant addition to the sides he would be part of.

IPL 2021 AUCTION SPECIAL SITE

While he could be on the checklist of several franchises and Chennai Super Kings can be one of the teams that should look to bid for the all-rounder who has appeared in 63 IPL games, picked up 59 wickets and amassed 746 runs.

IPL 2021: Why CSK should bid for Steve Smith in IPL Auction after Rajasthan Royals release him

IPL 2021: Why Glenn Maxwell could prove to be a good Shane Watson replacement for Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2021 Auction: Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell amongst 11 international players with Rs 2 crore base price

Here are the reasons why Shakib-Al-Hasan could add value to the CSK side:

MS Dhoni would be keen to add an all-rounder

MS Dhoni would be keen to add an all-rounder

The MS Dhoni-led side only has slot left for the overseas player to fill and it will be tad confusing decision for them to decide on which player to go with.

Buying an all-rounder could be a priority for captain Dhoni and head coach Stephen Fleming on the D-Day.

In Shakib, the Yellow Army can get a left-handed batsman who can bat anywhere between number 3 and 6.

A quality spinner

A quality spinner

The leg-spinner can also be a key spinner if the team requites to strengthen the spin department after releasing veteran spinners Piyush Chawla and Harbhajan Singh. Shakib might have put Rs 2 crore tag against his name but can be an ideal pick for the Chennai-based franchise.

If the IPL 2021 is held at home, then Shakib could be one of the most lethal weapons for skipper Dhoni - who is known for utilising the spinners to perfection. The turning Chepauk tracks might make Shakib even more dangerous and given his familiarity with the pitches in India he could be one of the biggest weapons in CSK's arsenal.

A brilliant fielder, Dhoni would love to have

A brilliant fielder, Dhoni would love to have

Shakib is an equally good fielder and possesses a safe pair of hands. With fielding being CSK's one of the weakest links in the previous edition, Dhoni and Fleming would be looking to improve that. Shakib is an outstanding fielder in the deep as well as in the 30-yard circle.

A like-for-like Ravindra Jadeja replacement

A like-for-like Ravindra Jadeja replacement

Ravindra Jadeja's stature in world cricket has grown manifolds in the last few years. The left-handed all-rounder has emerged as one of the key members of the CSK set up and the balance of the team gets disturbed whenever Jadeja misses the game due to injury.

Shakib could be a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja and ensure the team doesn't miss the Saurashtra all-rounder. With suspense over Jadeja's recuperation after that finger injury in Australia, CSK might just look at Shakib as an option.

More IPL 2021 News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Vince could be a big buy in IPL 2021
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 15:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More