IPL 2022 7th Match, LSG vs CSK Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report

Mumbai, March 31: Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday (March 31) will face each other in a quest to reverse the results in their first round matches in the IPL 2022.
CSK was beaten by the Kolkata Knigtht Riders while the LSG went down against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans. A win is mandatory for both the sides even it is the early stages of the IPL 2022 as they can enter the points table and look to get a move on in the coming matches, while also keeping an eye on the net run rate.
So, here's details regarding toss, playing 11, pitch, captains' comments etc for your information.
Toss: LSG won and elected to bowl
Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande.
Captains' comments
Ravindra Jadeja, CSK Captain: "We would've bowled first too. Now we're batting so will look to put up a decent score. Blessed with a huge fan following. Three changes - Moeen is back, Milne has a sidestrain so going with three overseas."
KL Rahul, LSG Captain: "We are going to bowl first. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, ball gets wet towards the end. Also this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. Boys showed good fight. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that. One change - Andrew Tye comes in, Mohsin misses out."
Pitch report
Graeme Swann to Star Sports: "What we saw in the first match here was a bit of extra bounce troubling the batters. That's something the bowlers will look into. Wickets came off short-pitched bowling. This pitch has had a bit of water put on it since the other day. It's definitely greener. Reckon it's not quite as hard. Wouldn't be surprised if it's a good batting wicket, but the seamers but just get a little bit if they pitch it up, might just nibble off a length"
