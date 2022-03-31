IPL 2022 7th Match, LSG vs CSK Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report

KL Rahul, LSG Captain: "We are going to bowl first. At the end of the day we need to play good cricket as well. But have been watching the last few games, ball gets wet towards the end. Also this looks like a fresh wicket with some grass on it. Enjoyed the last game that we played. Boys showed good fight. Showed real character. Was pleasing for us and will take confidence from that. One change - Andrew Tye comes in, Mohsin misses out."

Pitch report

Graeme Swann to Star Sports: "What we saw in the first match here was a bit of extra bounce troubling the batters. That's something the bowlers will look into. Wickets came off short-pitched bowling. This pitch has had a bit of water put on it since the other day. It's definitely greener. Reckon it's not quite as hard. Wouldn't be surprised if it's a good batting wicket, but the seamers but just get a little bit if they pitch it up, might just nibble off a length"