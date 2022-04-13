IPL 2022: Aakash Chopra laments lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Chopra - the cricketer-turned-commentator - expressed his fondness for Bumrah and his bowling skills. He also lamented the fact that Bumrah hasn't received the desired support from the other end in the tournament and that has been a big reason for the team's poor show this year.

Speaking on Star Sports show, Game Plan, Chopra said, "The biggest strength of Mumbai Indians is that they have the best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah. The only issue I see with Mumbai Indians and Jasprit Bumrah is that he has only 4 overs to bowl and the opposition acknowledges that fact. They respect the 4 overs of Bumrah but in the remaining 16 overs, the opposition knows that they get ample opportunities to score.

If the opposition doesn't go after him (Bumrah) then it becomes very difficult for him to take wickets. Because other bowlers are not putting enough pressure, the opposition doesn't go after Bumrah but the rest, it is very difficult. He is an asset and MI will surely keep someone like Bumrah as he is a constant threat."

Aakash Chopra highlighted the other bowlers of the Mumbai Indians' team who can bring some changes to the results and expects a smart move from the team.

Chopra further said, "I am hoping they have Tymal Mills play if he is available or Riley Meredith who got some pace, or maybe Mayank Markande or Murugan Ashwin. I am expecting a few changes in the team actually because if you don't change anything and expect a different outcome or results that's not very smart."