IPL 2022 Auction: Four India openers for whom franchises will open their coffers

Shubman Gill

The talented India cricketer was not retained by his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2022 season. The right-handed batsman from Punjab is already being termed as the next big thing in international cricket.

Gill has played some fine knocks in his short IPL career so far and impressed everyone with the array of shots in his repertoire. Experts, as well as oppositions, have rated him highly and several teams would be planning to get this youngster in their squad for he could be a long-term investment.

Shikhar Dhawan

The senior India cricketer wasn't retained by Delhi Capitals for the year 2022 but the left-handed batsman still has a lot of cricket left in him. Dhawan has always been one of the most consistent top-order batters in the league and his figures as an opener have been simply great.

The southpaw is an aggressive batsman but can also pace his innings and is a brilliant reader of the game. Dhawan is the kind of player who brings stability and experience to the table and could be a valuable addition. The Delhi cricketer still has a lot of cricket left in him and will certainly trigger a bidding war.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the most talked-about players in the last two seasons of the IPL. The young Karnataka opener has only gone from strength to strength ever since he made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

The exceedingly talented left-handed batsman has already proved that he's going to be the next big thing in the days to come and consistently scored runs at the domestic level.

Padikkal - who even slammed a century in IPL 2021 - will surely be on the radar of quite a few IPL franchises and teams wouldn't shy away from splurging big bucks when his name appears on the auction table.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has made rapid strides with his performances in the last couple of years in the IPL, at the international stage and also in the domestic circuit.

The talented left-handed batsman from Jharkhand impressed everyone with his imperious batting exploits for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of seasons.

Ishan's fearless batting approach and big-hittings gave MI several blistering starts in the tournament and that is why he will be one of the mos sought after players during the auction.