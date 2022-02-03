Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022 Auction: Four India openers for whom franchises will open their coffers

By

New Delhi, Feb 3: Opening batters are always in demand in a T20 game for they are capable of giving their teams just the start they wish for. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) openers sell like hotcakes and in its history of fourteen seasons, the cash-rich league has seen some brilliant openers.

In the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction on February 12 and 13, the openers once again are on the radar of the franchises as they bid to create a balanced side ahead of the fifteenth edition of the tournament. Here are the top four Indian openers who will trigger a bidding war in the auction.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

The talented India cricketer was not retained by his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for IPL 2022 season. The right-handed batsman from Punjab is already being termed as the next big thing in international cricket.

Gill has played some fine knocks in his short IPL career so far and impressed everyone with the array of shots in his repertoire. Experts, as well as oppositions, have rated him highly and several teams would be planning to get this youngster in their squad for he could be a long-term investment.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

The senior India cricketer wasn't retained by Delhi Capitals for the year 2022 but the left-handed batsman still has a lot of cricket left in him. Dhawan has always been one of the most consistent top-order batters in the league and his figures as an opener have been simply great.

The southpaw is an aggressive batsman but can also pace his innings and is a brilliant reader of the game. Dhawan is the kind of player who brings stability and experience to the table and could be a valuable addition. The Delhi cricketer still has a lot of cricket left in him and will certainly trigger a bidding war.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been one of the most talked-about players in the last two seasons of the IPL. The young Karnataka opener has only gone from strength to strength ever since he made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

The exceedingly talented left-handed batsman has already proved that he's going to be the next big thing in the days to come and consistently scored runs at the domestic level.

Padikkal - who even slammed a century in IPL 2021 - will surely be on the radar of quite a few IPL franchises and teams wouldn't shy away from splurging big bucks when his name appears on the auction table.

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has made rapid strides with his performances in the last couple of years in the IPL, at the international stage and also in the domestic circuit.

The talented left-handed batsman from Jharkhand impressed everyone with his imperious batting exploits for Mumbai Indians in the last couple of seasons.

Ishan's fearless batting approach and big-hittings gave MI several blistering starts in the tournament and that is why he will be one of the mos sought after players during the auction.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 41,803,318 | World - 385,127,761
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 20:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 3, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments