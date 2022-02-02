IPL 2022 Auction: Full List of Players Registered With INR 2 Crore Base Price

Amongst 590 players to have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in the mega auction as 10 franchises look to build their squad for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

48 players have set their base price as Rs 2 crore, which is the highest reserve price. There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Final Players List: 590 cricketers to be auctioned; Price, Full List

Amongst 48 players - who have set their base price as Rs 2 crore - there are several marquee players. These cricketers are going to begin a bidding war when their names come up at the auction table.

Star players from India, South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and West Indies.

Marquee players amongst these are India off-spinner R Ashwin, pacers Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, openers Shikhar Dhawan and Devdutt Padikkal, top-order batsmen Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, star India wicketkeeper-batters Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik. The list includes star overseas cricketers like Trent Boult, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Jason Roy, Steve Smith, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, etc.

Here's the full list of players with Rs crore as base price:

Serial No. Player's Name 1. R Ashwin (India) 2. Trent Boult (NZ) 3. Pat Cummins (AUS) 4. Quinton de Kock (SA) 5. Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 6. Faf du Plessis (SA) 7. Shreyas Iyer (IND) 8. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 9. Mohammad Shami (IND) 10. David Warner (AUS) 11. Devdutt Padikkal (IND) 12. Suresh Raina (IND) 13. Jason Roy (ENG) 14. Dwayne Bravo (WI) 15. Mitchell Marsh (AUS) 16. Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 17. Robin Uthappa (IND) 18. Steve Smith (AUS) 19. Harshal Patel (IND) 20. Krunal Pandya (IND) 21. Dinesh Karthik (IND) 22. Sam Billings (ENG) 23. Ambati Rayudu (IND) 24. Ishan Kishan (IND) 25. Deepak Chahar (IND) 26. Matthew Wade (AUS) 27. Lockie Ferguson (NZ) 28. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 29. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 30. Umesh Yadav (IND) 31. Mustafizur Rahman (BAN) 32. Shardul Thakur (IND) 33. Mark Wood (ENG) 34. Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) 35. Adil Rashid (ENG) 36. Imran Tahir (SA) 37. Mujeeb Zadran (AFG) 38. Adam Zampa (AUS) 39. Chris Jordan (ENG) 40. Nathan Coulter-Nile (AUS) 41. Evin Lewis (WI) 42. Jofra Archer (ENG) 43. James Vince (ENG) 44. Marchant de Lange (SA) 45. Saqib Mahmood (ENG) 46. Ashton Agar (AUS) 47. David Willey (ENG) 48. Craig Overton (ENG)