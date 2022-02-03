IPL 2022 Auction: Most expensive uncapped buys since 2014 auction

IPL 2014 Auction: Karn Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.75 Crore

Little-known Railways all-rounder Karn Sharma, who bowls right-arm leg-spin and bats left-handed, struck gold at the IPL 2014 players' auction, becoming the costliest buy among the uncapped players by fetching a Rs 3.75 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the same day, Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Rishi Dhawan also fetched a stunning Rs 3 crore bid from Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2015 Auction: Shreyas Iyer – Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.60 Crore

A young batter from Mumbai, Shreyas Iyer fetched the top bid for uncapped players in the 2015 auction. The 20-year-old, who entered the auction with a base price of Rs 10 Lakh, was bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) for Rs 2.60 Crore. Also during the auction, Karnataka's K.C. Cariyappa, who was just 17 years-old also struck a jackpot as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs.2.4 Crore.

IPL 2016 Auction: Pawan Negi – Delhi Daredevils for 8.50 Crore

Pawan Negi was bought by Delhi Daredevils for whopping Rs 8.5 Crores, that made him the costliest Indian uncapped player in IPL, but it came as a huge surprise for many as the Uttarakhand all-rounder was a relative unknown going into the auction with a base price of Rs 30 Lakh.

Also earning big bucks during that auction were Tamil Nadu spinner Murugan Ashwin, who was picked up by Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs 4.50 Crore. Rajasthan all-rounder Deepak Hooda fetched Rs 4.20 Crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Karnataka batter Karun Nair also attracted a Rs 4 Crore bid from Delhi Daredevils, while Rajasthan's Nathu Singh was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 Crore.

IPL 2017 Auction: T Natarajan – Kings XI Punjab for Rs 3 Crore

Tamil Nadu left-arm pacer T Natarajan was the most expensive uncapped player in the 2017 auction, going for Rs 3 Crore to Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). Meanwhile, Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Siraj was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.6 Crore, Rajasthan left-arm seamer Aniket Choudhary went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 2 Crore and Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham was bought by Mumbai for Rs 2 Crore.

IPL 2018 Auction: Krunal Pandya – Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.80 Crore

The 2018 mega auction saw some big bids for uncapped players with Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya, on the back of two good seasons, was retained by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 8.80 Crore, becoming the most expensive uncapped buy in IPL. Also, making a breakthrough was yet to be capped England pacer Jofra Archer, who fetched Rs 7.20 Crore from Rajasthan Royals. Australia batter D'Arcy Short was rewarded for his batting exploits in the Big Bash League with a Rs 4.4 Crore pay day by Rajasthan Royals.

The 2018 auction also saw some rising Indian talents fetch some big bids with Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan going to Mumbai Indians for Rs 6.20 Crore, Sivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 Crore and Rs 3.20 Crore respectively.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Krishnappa Gowtham once again fetched big bid as the all-rounder was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.20 Crore. Rajasthan all-rounder Deepak Hooda and Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul were bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 3.60 Crore and Rs 3.80 Crore respectively.

IPL 2019 Auction: Varun Chakravarthy – Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.40 Crore

On the back of his performances in TNPL and for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit, Varun Chakravarthy, who is a mystery spinner, kicked off a bidding war and finally went to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.40 Crore. Also during the auction, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube was bought by RCB for Rs 5 Crore, while Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh was bought for Rs 4.8 crores by Kings XI Punjab and, former India U19 World Cup winner, Akshdeep Nath was bought for Rs 3.6 crores by RCB.

IPL 2020 Auction: Varun Chakravarthy – Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 Crore

Despite limited exposure in 2019 following a big money bid, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was once again the most expensive uncapped player in the 2020 auction, going to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 4 Crore.

Meanwhile, then India U19 stars also fetched some big bucks as Priyam Garg was bought for Rs 1.9 Crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also bought Virat Singh for Rs 1.9 Crore. Kings XI Punjab bought young leggie Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 2 Crore and Rajasthan Royals bought young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for Rs 2.4 Crore.

IPL 2021 Auction: Krishnappa Gowtham – Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 Crore

Despite a mediocre season for the KXIP in IPL 2020, playing just 2 games, scoring 42 runs and taking a single wicket, Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player, going to CSK for Rs 9.25 Crore.

Also during the auction, Punjab Kings splashed the cash on Australia pacer Riley Meridith (Rs 8 Crore) and Tamil Nadu big-hitting batter Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5 Crore).