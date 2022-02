IPL 2022 Auction: State Association-wise list of 370 Indian players with base price

Ten teams will be bidding to fill up a squad maximum of 25 players, including 8 overseas players, or a minimum of 18 players during the auctions. Apart from the 370 Indian players, 220 overseas players will also be up for grabs.

Among the 370 players, 61 are capped and 309 are uncapped with total of 34 state or union territory cricket association's players involved. Tamil Nadu dominate the list with 30 players having registered for the auctions followed by Delhi (27), Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh (26).

The 61 capped Indian players list features marquee players like R Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Shami, while the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane also feature in the capped players list.

Meanwhile, the 309 uncapped India players list features some top T20 talent like Rahul Tripathi, Shahrukh Khan, Avesh Khan, and also the Under-19 World Cup winning stars like Raj Bawa, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Ahead of the two-day IPL 2022 Auction, myKhel breaks down the Indian players list according to their State Associations:

Andhra Pradesh (ACA) - 10 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Ambati Rayudu 36 Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Ashwin Hebbar 26 Batsman Uncapped 20 K.S. Bharat 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Ricky Bhui 25 Batsman Uncapped 20 M. Harishankar Reddy 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Prithviraj Yarra 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Stephen Cheepurupalli 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Bandaru Ayyappa 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 K.V. Sasikanth 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Girinath Reddy 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Baroda (BCA) - 13 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Krunal Pandya 31 All-rounder Capped 200 Vishnu Solanki 29 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Kedar Devdhar 32 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Lukman Hussain Meriwala 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 Dhruv Patel 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Atit Sheth 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Chintal Gandhi 27 Bowler Uncapped 20 Babasafi Pathan 27 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shashwat Rawat 21 Batsman Uncapped 20 Ninad Rathva 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ansh Patel 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Safvan Patel 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Saurin Thakar 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Bihar (BICA) - 6 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Anuj Raj 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Abhijeet Saket 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Pratyush Singh 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Vipul Krishna 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Lakhan Raja 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Anunay Singh 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Bengal (CAB) - 14 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Mohammad Shami 32 Bowler Capped 200 Wriddhiman Saha 37 Wicketkeeper Capped 100 Shahbaz Ahamad 27 All-rounder Uncapped 30 Akash Deep 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ishan Porel 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 26 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shreevats Goswami 32 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Sudip Chatterjee 30 Batsman Uncapped 20 Abhimanyu Easwaran 26 Batsman Uncapped 20 Kaif Ahmad 24 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Manoj Tiwary 36 Batsman Capped 50 Prayas Barman 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mukesh Kumar Singh 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Writtick Chatterjee 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Chhattisgarh (CSCSCA) - 5 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Harpreet Bhatia 30 Batsman Uncapped 40 Amandeep Khare 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shashank Singh 30 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ajay Mandal 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Delhi (DDCA) - 27 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Shikhar Dhawan 36 Batsman Capped 200 Nitish Rana 28 All-rounder Capped 100 Anuj Rawat 22 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Navdeep Saini 29 Bowler Capped 75 Ishant Sharma 33 Bowler Capped 150 Himmat Singh 25 Batsman Uncapped 20 Yash Dhull 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Simarjeet Singh 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Mayank Yadav 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Tejas Baroka 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Pawan Negi 29 All-rounder Capped 50 Hiten Dalal 27 Batsman Uncapped 20 Mayank Rawat 22 Batsman Uncapped 20 Dhruv Shorey 29 Batsman Uncapped 20 Ayush Badoni 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Kuldip Yadav 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Milind Tandon 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Pradeep Sangwan 31 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Shivank Vashisth 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Kulwant Khejroliya 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 Hrithik Shokeen 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Dev Lakra 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Siddhant Sharma 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Jonty Sidhu 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Pranshu Vijayran 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Goa (GCA) - 4 Players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Suyash Prabhudessai 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Eknath Kerkar 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Shubham Ranjane 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Amit Yadav 32 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Gujarat (GUCA) - 8 Players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Piyush Chawla 33 Bowler Capped 100 Ripal Patel 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Arzan Nagwaswalla 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Priyank Panchal 32 Batsman Uncapped 20 Urvil Patel 23 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Roosh Kalaria 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Chirag Gandhi 31 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Saurav Chuahan 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Haryana (HCA) - 14 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Harshal Patel 31 All-rounder Capped 200 Yuzvendra Chahal 31 Bowler Capped 200 Amit Mishra 39 Bowler Capped 150 Rahul Tewatia 28 All-rounder Uncapped 40 Jayant Yadav 32 All-rounder Capped 100 Himanshu Rana 23 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shivam Chauhan 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Mohit Sharma 33 Bowler Capped 50 Shubham Singh Rohilla 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Sumit Kumar 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Jaideep Bhambhu 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Chaitanya Bishnoi 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Arun Chaprana 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Jitender Pal 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Himachal Pradesh (HPCA) - 9 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Rishi Dhawan 32 All-rounder Capped 50 Nikhil Gangta 29 Batsman Uncapped 20 Ankush Bains 26 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Prashant Chopra 29 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Vaibhav Arora 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Pankaj Jaswal 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shubhum Arora 24 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Mayank Dagar 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Arpit Guleria 24 Bowler Uncapped 20

Hyderabad (HYCA) - 15 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh N. Tilak Varma 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Tanmay Agarwal 26 Batsman Uncapped 20 Tanay Thyagarajan 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Chama Milind 27 Bowler Uncapped 20 Hanuma Vihari 28 Batsman Capped 50 Rahul Buddhi 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Yudhvir Charak 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Kartikeya Kak 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 K.Bhagath Varma 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Chinntla Readdi 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Manish Reddy 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ajay Dev Goud 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mickil Jaiswal 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mohammed Afridi 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Bavanaka Sandeep 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Jammu & Kashmir (JKCA) - 10 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Mujtaba Yousuf 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Rasikh Dar 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Parvez Rasool 33 All-rounder Capped 50 Qamran Iqbal 20 Batsman Uncapped 20 Fazil Makaya 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Henan Malik 25 Batsman Uncapped 20 Abid Mushtaq 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Lone Muzaffar 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Auqib Dar 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Vivrant Sharma 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Jharkhand (JSCA) - 11 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Ishan Kishan 23 Wicketkeeper Capped 200 Saurabh Tiwary 32 Batsman Capped 50 Shahbaz Nadeem 32 Bowler Capped 50 Virat Singh 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Anukul Roy 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Utkarsh Singh 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sushant Mishra 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Varun Aaron 32 Bowler Capped 50 Ishank Jaggi 33 Batsman Uncapped 20 Rahul Shukla 31 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shubham Singh 23 Bowler Uncapped 20

Kerala (KCA) - 13 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Robin Uthappa 36 Batsman Capped 200 Mohammed Azharuddeen 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Vishnu Vinod 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 K.M. Asif 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Basil Thampi 28 Bowler Uncapped 30 Sachin Baby 33 Batsman Uncapped 20 Jalaj Saxena 35 Bowler Uncapped 30 Midhun Sudhesan 27 Bowler Uncapped 20 Rohan Kunnummal 23 Batsman Uncapped 20 M Nidheesh 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 S. Sreesanth 39 Bowler Capped 50 Shoun Roger 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sijomon Joseph 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Karnataka (KSCA) - 26 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Devdutt Padikkal 21 Batsman Capped 200 Manish Pandey 32 Batsman Capped 100 Prasidh Krishna 26 Bowler Capped 100 Abhinav Sadarangani 27 Batsman Uncapped 20 K.C Cariappa 27 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shreyas Gopal 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Jagadeesha Suchith 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 K. Gowtham 33 All-rounder Capped 50 Karun Nair 30 Batsman Capped 50 Rohan Kadam 27 Batsman Uncapped 20 Pravin Dubey 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Luvnith Sisodia 22 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Vyshak Vijay Kumar 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Aneeshwar Gautam 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 B.R. Sharath 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 K.L. Shrijith 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Kushaal Wadhwani 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 R Samarth 29 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shubhang Hegde 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ronit More 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 Vidyadhar Patil 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 V Koushik 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 M Venkatesh 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Anirudha Joshi 34 All-rounder Uncapped 20 M.B. Darshan 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Manoj Bhandage 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Maharashtra (MACA) - 13 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Rahul Tripathi 31 Batsman Uncapped 40 Rajvardhan Hangargekar 19 All-rounder Uncapped 30 Vicky Ostwal 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mukesh Choudhary 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Nikhil Naik 27 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Satyajeet Bachhav 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 Kedar Jadhav 37 All-rounder Capped 100 Yash Nahar 27 Batsman Uncapped 20 Naushad Shaikh 30 Batsman Uncapped 20 Kaushal Tambe 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Swaraj Wabale 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Divyang Hinganekar 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Azim Kazi 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Mumbai (MCA) - 21 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Shreyas Iyer 27 Batsman Capped 200 Shardul Thakur 30 Bowler Capped 200 Sarfaraz Khan 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Tushar Deshpande 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ajinkya Rahane 33 Batsman Capped 100 Shivam Dube 28 All-rounder Capped 50 Atharva Ankolekar 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Aditya Tare 34 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Pardeep Sahu 36 Bowler Uncapped 20 Prashant Solanki 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Dhawal Kulkarni 33 Bowler Capped 75 Shams Mulani 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mohit Avasthi 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 Tanmay Mishra 35 Batsman Uncapped 20 Aman Khan 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Tanush Kotian 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Bhupen Lalwani 23 Batsman Uncapped 20 Arjun Tendulkar 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sujit Nayak 32 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Khizar Dafedar 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Maxwell Swaminathan 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Madhya Pradesh (MPCA) - 9 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Rajat Patidar 28 Batsman Uncapped 20 Avesh Khan 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Kuldeep Sen 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Rahul Chandrol 21 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Mohd. Arshad Khan 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Parth Sahani 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ashutosh Sharma 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Kumar Kartikeya Singh 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ishan Afridi 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Punjab (PCA) - 18 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Anmolpreet Singh 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Harpreet Brar 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Abhishek Sharma 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Prabhsimran Singh 21 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Mandeep Singh 30 Batsman Capped 50 Mayank Markande 24 Bowler Capped 50 Siddharth Kaul 31 Bowler Capped 75 Rahul Sharma 35 Bowler Capped 50 Ramandeep Singh 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Prince Balwant Rai 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Gurkeerat Singh 31 All-rounder Capped 50 Barinder Sran 29 Bowler Capped 50 Prerit Dutta 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ramesh Kumar 23 Batsman Uncapped 20 Pukhraj Mann 20 Batsman Uncapped 20 Sanvir Singh 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Gurnoor Singh Brar 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Baltej Dhanda 31 Bowler Uncapped 20

Rajasthan (RCA) - 19 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Deepak Chahar 29 Bowler Capped 200 Rahul Chahar 22 Bowler Capped 75 Deepak Hooda 26 All-rounder Uncapped 40 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 22 All-rounder Uncapped 40 Syed Khaleel Ahmed 24 Bowler Capped 50 Mahipal Lomror 22 All-rounder Uncapped 40 Akash Singh 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Tanveer Ul Haq 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 Manav Suthar 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Abhijeet Tomar 27 Batsman Uncapped 20 Aniket Choudhary 32 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shubham Sharma 25 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ashok Sharma 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Ravi Sharma 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 Tajinder Dhillon 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Shubham Garhwal 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Pushpendra Singh Rathore 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sahil Dhiwan 24 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Arjit Gupta 32 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Railways (RSPB) - 5 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Karn Sharma 34 Bowler Capped 50 Upendra Singh Yadav 25 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Pratham Singh 29 Batsman Uncapped 20 Dhrushant Soni 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Harsh Tyagi 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Saurasthra (SCA) - 10 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Sheldon Jackson 35 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 30 Cheteshwar Pujara 34 Batsman Capped 50 Chetan Sakariya 24 Bowler Capped 50 Jaydev Unadkat 30 Bowler Capped 75 Prerak Mankad 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Yuvraj Chudasama 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 31 Bowler Uncapped 20 Harvik Desai 22 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Tarang Gohel 22 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Samarth Vyas 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Services (SSCB) - 4 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Rahul Gahlaut 26 Batsman Uncapped 20 Diwesh Pathania 32 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Ravi Chauhan 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Pulkit Narang 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Tamil Nadu (TNCA) - 30 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh R. Ashwin 35 All-rounder Capped 200 Washington Sundar 22 All-rounder Capped 150 Dinesh Karthik 36 Wicketkeeper Capped 200 T. Natarajan 30 Bowler Capped 100 C.Hari Nishaanth 25 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shahrukh Khan 26 All-rounder Uncapped 40 N. Jagadeesan 26 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Murugan Ashwin 31 Bowler Uncapped 20 R. Sai Kishore 25 Bowler Uncapped 20 M. Siddharth 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Vijay Shankar 31 All-rounder Capped 50 Sanjay Yadav 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sandeep Warrier 31 Bowler Capped 50 B. Sai Sudharsan 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Baba Indrajith 27 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Arun Karthick 36 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 40 G Periyasamy 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 R. Silambarasan 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 Baba Aparajith 27 All-rounder Uncapped 20 R. Alexandar 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 S. Kishan Kumar 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Murali Vijay 38 All-rounder Capped 50 R. Vivek 30 All-rounder Uncapped 20 R. Sonu Yadav 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20 V. Athisayaraj 29 Bowler Uncapped 20 V. Gowtham 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 M. Mohammed 30 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Pradosh Paul 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 J. Kousik 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Nidhish Rajagopal 22 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Uttar Pradesh (UPCA) - 26 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Suresh Raina 35 Batsman Capped 200 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 32 Bowler Capped 200 Kuldeep Yadav 27 Bowler Capped 100 Priyam Garg 21 Batsman Uncapped 20 Shivam Mavi 23 All-rounder Uncapped 40 Ankit Singh Rajpoot 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Kartik Tyagi 21 Bowler Uncapped 20 Rinku Singh 24 Batsman Uncapped 20 Yash Dayal 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Vasu Vats 19 Bowler Uncapped 20 Sameer Rizvi 18 Batsman Uncapped 20 Dhruv Jurel 21 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Aryan Juyal 20 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Akshdeep Nath 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Mohsin Khan 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Zeeshan Ansari 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Saurabh Kumar 28 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sandeep Kumar Tomar 23 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Jasmer Dhankhar 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Amit Mishra 30 Bowler Uncapped 20 Karan Sharma 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Mohit Jangra 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Aaqib Khan 18 Bowler Uncapped 20 Shivam Sharma 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Purnank Tyagi 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Yashovardhan Singh 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Chandigarh (UTCA) - 5 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Sandeep Sharma 28 Bowler Capped 50 Harnoor Singh 19 Batsman Uncapped 20 Manan Vohra 28 Batsman Uncapped 20 Raj Angad Bawa 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Yuvraj Chaudhary 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Vidarbha (VCA) - 13 players

Player Name Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Umesh Yadav 34 Bowler Capped 200 Jitesh Sharma 28 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Darshan Nalkande 23 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Yash Thakur 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Apoorv Wankhade 30 Batsman Uncapped 20 Atharva Taide 21 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Aditya Thakare 23 Bowler Uncapped 20 Akshay Wakhare 36 Bowler Uncapped 20 Siddhesh Wath 24 Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 Akshay Karnewar 29 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Saurabh Dubey 24 Bowler Uncapped 20 Lalit Yadav 26 Bowler Uncapped 20 Prerit Agrawal 20 All-rounder Uncapped 20

Pondicherry (CAP), Uttarakhand (CAU), Assam (ASCA), Tripura (TCA), Nagaland (NCA), Odisha (OCA) and Meghalaya (MECA) - 12 players

Player Name State Association Age Specialism Capped/Uncapped Base Price in INR Lakh Riyan Parag ASCA 20 All-rounder Uncapped 30 Akash Choudhary MECA 22 Bowler Uncapped 20 Khrievitso Kense NCA 18 Bowler Uncapped 20 Subhranshu Senapati OCA 25 Batsman Uncapped 20 Abhishek Raut OCA 35 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Amit Ali TCA 19 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Sagar Udeshi CAP 35 Bowler Uncapped 20 Sagar Trivedi CAP 30 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Bharat Sharma CAP 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Akash Madhwal CAU 28 Bowler Uncapped 20 Jay Bista CAU 26 All-rounder Uncapped 20 Dikshanshu Negi CAU 31 All-rounder Uncapped 20