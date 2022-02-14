IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Best Possible Playing 11: Focus on Dhoni, middle-order

They will take the field under skipper MS Dhoni, perhaps the last competitive outing of the legendary Jharkhand man, and would want to make it memorable episode.

Ahead of the IPL auction 2022, which was concluded at Bengaluru over the last weekend, they had retained Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. All those four will start straightaway in the Chennai Super Kings Playing 11 in the IPL 2022. However, one big miss will be the presence of Suresh Raina, for whom the CSK did not bid for after releasing him.

There could be a toss up between Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in the middle-order.

But it could be the case of Rayudu getting the nod ahead because the way CSK went furiously after him and bought back for upwards for Rs 6 crore.

But their most prized possession from this auction could be Devon Conway, the New Zealand all-rounder. Conway could be opening with Gaikwad in the IPL 2022.

Here then we are trying to find out what could be Chennai Super Kings’ Possible Playing 11 in the IPL 2022.

CSK Full Squad After the Auction: Deepak Chahar (Rs 14 crore), Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore), Robin Uthappa (Rs 2 crore), Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore), KM Asif (Rs 20 lakh), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Shivam Dube (Rs 4 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 70 Lakh). Rajvardhan Hangargekar (Rs 1.5 crore), Simarjeet Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Devon Conway (Rs 1 crore), Mitchell Santner (Rs 1.90 crore), Adam Milne (Rs 1.9 crore), Subhranshu Senapati (Rs 20 lakh), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 20 lakh), Prashant Solanki (Rs 1.20 crore), Dwayne Pretorious (Rs 50 Lakh), N Jagadeesan (Rs 20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (Rs 20 lakh), Chris Jordan (Rs 3.50 crore), Bhagath Varma (Rs 20 lakh), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore).

CSK Possible 11: 1. Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2. Devon Conway, 3. Moeen Ali, 4. Ambati Rayudu, 5. Shivam Dube, 6. MS Dhoni (Capain/WK), 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Rajvardhan Hangargekar, 9. Deepak Chahar, 10. Chris Jordan/Dwyane Bravo, 11. Adam Milne.