IPL 2022: CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja aces no-look basketball challenge like a pro - Watch

The cricketer from Saurashtra has now shown a new ace up his sleeves when he stunned the fans with his basketball skills. The explosive left-handed batsman has shared a video on his social media handle where he could be seen taking up the no-look basketball shot and acing it in the very first attempt.

The left-arm finger-spinner - who is staying at a hotel in Mumbai while participating in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 - could be seen enjoying basketball with his CSK teammates near the pool.

After acing the no-look basketball attempt like a pro, Jadeja is being lauded by his fellow teammates and the India all-rounder himself could be seen rejoicing in joy.

Here's the video:

Talking about CSK's journey in the IPL 2022, the defending champions have had the worst of starts in the tournament. Under the leadership of newly-appointed captain, Jadeja, the team is yet to register a win as the Yellow Brigade has suffered three consecutive defeats in the tournament.

Following three defeats in as many games, the Chennai-based franchise is languishing at the eighth spot in the points table. The team's net run rate is -1.251. Jadeja's own performance in the ongoing domestic T20 league hasn't been impressive as he has neither impressed as a bowler nor as a batsman.

The team lost its opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets. Against tournament debutants, Lucknow Super Giants his team failed to defend 210 and lost by 6 six wickets. Punjab Kings then hammered the Yellow Army by 54 runs to subject them to an unprecedented third successive defeat in the history of the tournament. CSK has never lost three matches on the trot at the start of the tournament.