IPL 2022: CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

By

Mumbai, March 30: Chennai Super Kings will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their second league game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium on Thursday (March 31).

Both the teams are coming on the back of defeats in their opening games and would be looking to get on track with a winning effort.

A common issue that ailed Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK and KL Rahul's LSG in their opening game was the performance of their top-order batters. Both team teams were off to a disastrous start in the powerplay and could never post a decent total on the board which they could defend.

CSK were outplayed by a spirited Kolkata Knight Riders while LSG were thumped by a clinical effort from Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans the other night.

Team News: CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway failed to give Chennai a fine start in the powerplay while the seasoned campaigners in Robin Uthappa failed to convert the starts they got. Captain Ravindra Jadeja also looked like a mere shadow of himself with the bat while former captain MS Dhoni's unbeaten fifty and his finishing touches in the death overs helped CSK post something decent on the board.

Against Lucknow, CSK's top-order will be looking to put up a better show. The availability of Moeen Ali for selection in the playing will be a big boost for the Yellow Brigade.

Chennai would also be hoping for a better bowling performance and some more brave captaincy from Jadeja.

LSG Team News:

Despite looking one of the most balanced sides on paper in the ongoing edition, the debutants, Lucknow, failed on various fronts in their opening game. However, despite defeat against a spirited Gujarat Titans side, there were a few positives for the KL Rahul-led side in the match as well.

Deepak Hooda's all-round show and Ayush Badoni's impressive fifty on his IPL debut gave something for LSG fans to cheer in a rather forgettable match. The middle-order did perform well for the Lucknow franchise but against CSK's slightly inexperienced bowling attack.

Here are the Dream11 Fantasy Tips for the match between CSK and LSG:

Playing XIs

CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera

Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1:

Batters: Robin Uthappa, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo, Krunal Pandya

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda

Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 2:

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Evin Lewis

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya

All-rounder: Moeen Ali

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 3

Batters: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja

Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 1:35 [IST]
