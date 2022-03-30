IPL 2022: CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Playing XIs
CSK Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera
Dream11 Fantasy Picks: Team 1:
Batters: Robin Uthappa, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Dwayne Bravo, Krunal Pandya
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
Captain: KL Rahul
Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda
Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 2:
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Evin Lewis
Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Avesh Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Krunal Pandya
All-rounder: Moeen Ali
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Captain: Quinton de Kock
Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo
Dream 11 Fantasy Picks: Team 3
Batters: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu
Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Shivam Dube
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda