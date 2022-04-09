IPL 2022: CSK vs SRH Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments

The CSK under Ravindra Jadeja are 8 in the 10-team league while the Kane Williamson-led SRH are at the bottom of the pile.

Already so far behind in the race to the play-offs, both CSK, the defending champions, and the SRH would require these 2 points to make a beginning at least, even though the journey to the top look too tough at the moment.

It could be a very interesting clash, and here are details such as toss, playing 11 update, pitch report etc of the CSK vs SRH match.

Toss: SRH won, opted to bowl

Pitch report: Graeme Swann to Star Sports: It's a day game and there'll be no dew, all the bowlers will be happy with that. There's a lot of grass on this pitch, there's been a lot of moisture put on this ground by the ground staff. The wicket will not be quick, will be fairly easy-paced. What you want to avoid doing with the ball is bowling short. The spin bowlers could quite enjoy this wicket, there might be a bit of turn but it'll be fairly slow turn, it won't be explosive. Not a high-scoring venue today, 150-160 will be a good score for the side batting first.

Playing 11

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh are making SRH debuts

CSK: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

Maheesh Theekshna makes CSK Debut

Captains' comments

Ravindra Jadeja: We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it's a part and parcel of the game. We cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius.

Kane Williamson: We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in. For us about it's about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game.