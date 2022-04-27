IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads, TV Channel Info

The Capitals will head into the match on the back of a controversy-filled loss against the Rajasthan Royals. The Capitals will be eager the put the 'no-ball' drama behind them as the eye an important two points against the Knights.

In their previous match, Rajasthan handed Delhi a 15-run loss in a game that was marred by a no ball controversy. The Capitals were infuriated and subsequently assistant coach Pravin Amre was handed a one match ban.

Head coach Ricky Ponting had missed the match as he was in quarantine. But Thursday's game will see Ponting back in the dugout, which will be a big mental boost for the players after their last match.

The Rishabh Pant-led Capitals are currently placed seventh on the points table with three wins in seven outings. On the other hand, KKR are placed eighth three wins from eight games. The Knights will head into the match on the back of four consecutive losses.

With the Delhi batting line-up comprising of openers David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, skipper Rishabh Pant and the hard-hitting Powell, KKR's varied attack has to be on guard to stop the rampage.

Warner, after striking three back to back fifties, faltered against the Royals and would be itching to play another impactful knock, when DC take on KKR on Thursday. Ditto for the young Shaw, who needs to convert his starts into big scores. The Capital's latest option at number three, Sarfaraz Khan, also failed and it remains to be seen whether he is benched or not.

Pant will need to take greater responsibility along with the likes of all-rounders Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel.

Skipper Pant can single-handedly turn any game, but he hasn't played to his potential and come Thursday at the Wankhede, where the tracks have helped batters, the wicketkeeper-batsman would look to come good. Add to it, Powell's six-hitting prowess, Delhi have all the necessary firepower.

Delhi's bowling has fared well, but will need to forget the hammering at the hands of Jos Buttler. Khaleel Ahmed has been taking wickets upfront and has been complemented by Mustafizur Rahman, who can also be effective at the death.

While Kuldeep Yadav has redeemed himself, the other spinners Axar and Lalit have also played their parts to perfection. The trio has combined 20 wickets and their 12 overs would be vital.

Meanwhile, KKR need to get their combination right and the batters, including skipper Iyer, will have to put up an improved show.

Shreyas failed in the last game and so did the opening pair of Sam Billings and Sunil Narine. If they continue with the same openers, the two would need to give an aggressive start.

For the likes of Shreyas, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer, it won't be an easy task, especially against inform Delhi spinners. Pushing Venkatesh down in the middle order has also not worked yet.

Shreyas has said it was just a matter of time and once KKR get going, they will be unstoppable as a team.

KKR pacers Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have been right on the money. The only weak link seems to be Varun Chakravarthy who is having an underwhelming season.

In their previous meeting this season, Capitals had handed Knight Riders a 44-run thrashing, and on Thursday, Iyer will look to bounce back and clinch an important win over his former franchise.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith,Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, VarunChakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

DC vs KKR IPL Match Details:

Match No.: 41

Date: April 28 (Thursday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium

Time: 7:30pm IST

Toss Time: 7:00pm IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

