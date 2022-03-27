IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Fiery Ishan Kishan smashes unbeaten 81, justifies big price tag

IPL 2022, DC vs MI Toss and Playing 11: Delhi Capitals opt to bowl first

Kishan became one of the most expensive Indian players in the IPL auction ever, after MI shelled out Rs. 15.25 crores. Ahead of the auction MI had let go off the youngster and retained Suryakumar Yadav. But the Mumbai Indians did not flinch as they bought back the youngster, making him the costliest player from this edition's auction. And Kishan did not disappoint and he began the season on a rocking note.

After being invited to bat first, Kishan along with skipper Rohit Sharma handed Mumbai a strong start at the Brabourne Stadium. The duo stitched together an opening stand off 67 off 50 deliveries. While Rohit led from the front with a solid 41 off 32, Kishan took over the reigns after his skipper was removed by a resurgent Kuldeep Yadav in the ninth over.

Though Kuldeep's three quick wickets tightened the noose around Mumbai, Kishan played in a league of his own as he smashed an unbeaten 81 off just 48 deliveries to guide Mumbai to a solid 177/5. Boundaries flew effortlessly from Kishan's willow as his sizzling knock was studded with eleven boundaries and two maximums. Kishan scored his third consecutive half-century as an opener for MI.

Kishan, who brought up his 50 off just 34 deliveries, brought up his 10th IPL half-century. The MI opener brought up his fifty in style smashing Axar Patel over midwicket for a huge maximum. The 23-year-old top-scored for the five-time champs with an unbeaten knock to guide Mumbai to a solid total in the end.

With a power-packed Delh Capitals line-up, the chase is set to be a cracker.