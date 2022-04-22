IPL 2022: DC vs RR Toss, Playing 11 Update, Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: Pant wins toss, elects to field

Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals are sitting at the third spot in the points table while Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals are seated at sixth position and are eager to make it to the top four.

Delhi's head coach Ricky Ponting isn't with the side tonight as he's put himself in isolation after one of his family members tested positive for COVID-19.

The match between two in-form sides is going to be an exciting contest as they are loaded with several match winners. So, here are details like toss, playing 11 update, pitch report, players' comments etc.

Toss: Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field. Rajasthan Royals will bat first.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pitch Report: Former England cricketer Graeme Swann: "It's an absolute belter. Maybe a bit of turn on this wicket, but overall a very good batting wicket and expect high scores."

Rishabh Pant: We will bowl first. Told the boys not to focus on the outside and keep backing each other. We are gonna be talking about the same thing, end of the day we are looking to improve as a team. We are playing the same team. Anything around 150-160 would be good.

Sanju Samson: We are ready for both. Toss is something which is not in my control, but it is definitely getting out my control a lot. The discussion was to be ready for both situations.

Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals: Everything is okay. Obviously, a lot of hectic things are going on in the rooms and in the hotel itself, everything is fine now. Ricky is not coming but he did message us on how we are going to approach this game and all this Covid stuff is going in your head, you're mentally prepared for it (the game) and to focus on the onfield stuff. He's (Ricky Ponting) the boss of the team and when the boss is not here you can feel a bit different. But we have other coaches here and they understand these things, we will be fine playing under them. It all depends on my mood before the match day, if I want to have a hit or not, Ricky Sir always asks us what we want to do. When I am scoring runs I don't really like to bat and don't want to get worse in the nets. The boss is watching from the hotel room and I hope we don't disappoint him.